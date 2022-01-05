Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration begins, Know how to apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students from classes 9 to 12 and also with parents and teachers. Students can ask him for tips, seek advice, and also pose questions.

The process of registration for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022' for students of Classes 9 to 12 has begun from December 28, 2021. The registration window will be available untill January 20, 2022. In this event, students, teachers, and parents can participate.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022' is an annual event where PM Narendra Modi will interact with students ahead of their board exams. Those who want to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi can register themselves on mygov.in.

The entry will be based on online competitions to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for students, teachers, and parents. The winner will get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister directly.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Key Points

The competition is open to school students in classes 9 to 12.

The responses by the students are submitted to any of the themes provided to them.

Students can also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

At this event, parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries to the online activities designed exclusively for them.

Rewards

Around 2050 students, teachers, and parents will be selected through competitions on MyGov. They will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration Process or How to Register

1. Visit the official site mygov.in

2. The link to registration will be available on the homepage. Click, on 'participate now' on the homepage.

3. A new page will open. Now, candidates can register online.

4. Enter the required information and click on submit.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Themes

According to the government themes for students, teachers and parents are provided below:

For Students

- Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19 and forthcoming exam stress.

- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Students are asked to write about their village, town, or city, and share also to share an unknown facet of the freedom struggle there.

- Self-Reliant School for Self-Reliant India: What does self-reliance mean to you? It has been asked to share your ideas on making you and your teachers "Aatmanirbhar" in terms of teaching and learning when the schools are not fully functional due to COVID-19.

- Clean India, Green India: Ideas to strengthen India's fight against climate change.

- Digital Collaboration in Classrooms: How your teacher made your online class joyful, interesting, and effective during the pandemic. Your views on how the quality of online classes can be improved.

- Environmental conservation and climate change resilience: During the pandemic period, activities are taken by the student for Environmental conservation and climate change.

For Teachers

National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat: How provisions of National Education Policy will empower students’ lives in particular and society in general, and pave way for “Naya Bharat”.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: opportunities & challenges: During pandemic, improvisations or strategies adopted in teaching-learning and creative solutions adopted by teachers.

For Parents

Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao: The country is celebrating seven years of successful implementation of the Honorable Prime Minister's call for "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". Parents are asked to write a creative note on how it has helped in National development.

Local to Global - Vocal for Local: What would you do to make India go ‘local to global’ while ensuring you are ‘vocal for local’.

Lifelong Students’ Yearning for Learning: Parents are asked to write about any new technology that they have learned from their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' discussion was held online on April 7 where PM Narendra Modi said "If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s caliber and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students."

On February 16, 2018, the first 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme was held at Tallatora Stadium.

