Personality Test: Have you ever wondered why you prefer some things over others? Whether it’s your favourite food, car or even flower, your personality determines what you like and what you don’t. Every human on Earth is unique and possesses a distinct personality, formed over years through behavioural patterns and choices.

Personality is nothing but a long pattern of life choices that decide how you think and live. There are many factors that can influence your personality traits, but today we’ll focus on your favourite leaf. There are numerous types of leaves in the world, but not everyone is attracted to the same leaf. Take the following personality test and choose one of the six leaves to discover your most amazing personality traits.

Personality Test: The Leaf You Choose Reveals Your Most Amazing Personality Traits

There are six beautiful leaves in the above personality test picture. Each leaf is distinct and signifies a different character. You have to pick the one leaf that appeals to you the most and catches your eye instantly. Don’t choose the leaf on the basis of its bright colour, shape, or any other aspect. Relax and observe the image. Pick only the leaf that you naturally find appealing.

Leaf #1

If you choose leaf 1, you are an extrovert by nature. You are cheerful and impulsive. You are full of life and love to explore. You are adventurous and a risk-taker. You jump into things without a second thought and live a very spontaneous life. Planning is not your forte, and you’d rather live like a free bird, ready to fly anywhere at any time.

Leaf #2

If you pick leaf 2, you are a unique individual. You are optimistic and highly positive. You always look at the bright side of things, and radiate calmness and positivity. You have a genial disposition along with a good sense of humour and charisma. You are an expert at communication and have lots of friends. You are also responsible and work tirelessly to achieve your goals. You are also selfless, especially with the support of your loved ones.

Leaf #3

If you choose leaf 3, you are a peaceful soul. You proceed with caution and are always on the lookout for harmony. You are quiet, reserved, and curious. You have the desire to know everything in the world and will never let any learning opportunity pass you by. You are a kind person with a big heart. You hate conflicts and are an amazing mediator. You live your life with warmth and love.

Leaf #4

If you pick leaf 4, you are a stern individual. You are idealistic and live with a strong set of morals. You don’t budge easily and have a deep sense of justice. You are also empathetic and sensitive. You care intensely for others and are a natural leader. You take initiative in tough situations and possess a talent for diplomacy and problem-solving. Your great listening skills make you an ideal partner and friend.

Leaf #5

If you choose leaf 5, creativity is your most amazing personality trait. You have an artistic bent of mind and possess a distinct personality that is a blend of both extroversion and introversion. You like your freedom and would rather spend a weekend alone in your home than go out to party. But when you have fun, there’s no stopping you. You easily adapt to different surroundings and never give up. You like solitude but are also open to experimentation and exploration.

Leaf #6

If you pick leaf 6, your most amazing personality trait is honesty. You dislike lying and manipulating others to get ahead in life. You are truthful, loyal, and cool-headed. You take great care not to hurt anyone and treat others like you want to be treated. You are an open book and don’t hide anything from others. But that’s not to say you are dull or too simple. You are natural, spontaneous, and highly intelligent.