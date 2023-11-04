Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs England; Eng Knocked out

England’s captain, Jos Butler, won the toss and decided to field first. David Warner narrowly avoided being given out LBW in a tight decision against Willey, but his luck ran out as he later fell to Woakes. The first ten overs of Australia's innings saw them amass 48 runs but also lose two crucial wickets. Mark Wood, for a time, bowled uneventful overs. England employed a review unsuccessfully in their attempt to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Australia managed to cross the hundred-run mark. Adil Rashid made an impact by taking the wicket of Steven Smith, who had scored 44 runs, and then swiftly removed Josh Inglis for just 3 runs in his next over.

Labuschagne reached his 10th ODI half-century, while Cameron Green and Labuschagne worked together to steady the Australian innings. The boundary count continued to rise as Labuschagne and Green prospered in their partnership. However, Mark Wood eventually broke the 61-run stand, dismissing Labuschagne for 71. Wood's bowling proved to be expensive as Cameron Green accelerated Australia's scoring. Marcus Stoinis got his innings going with a massive six off Rashid, and Green had a close call but survived a run-out opportunity while he was on 45 runs.

In the second innings, England's batting had been consistently disappointing throughout the game, even though they made some improvements in their performance. However, the target of 286 runs proved to be insurmountable. Despite losing two early wickets, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes managed to stabilize the innings with a partnership. Unfortunately, they once again experienced a double blow with two quick wickets. While another partnership provided a glimmer of hope, it was soon followed by a flurry of wickets that derailed England's chase entirely. Adil Rashid, David Willey, and Chris Woakes put in valiant efforts to pull off something extraordinary, but the victory target always appeared out of reach.

The star of the night was undoubtedly Adam Zampa, who contributed significantly with both the ball, securing figures of 3 for 21, and the bat, adding a valuable 29 runs. Zampa's exceptional catch was the icing on the cake for Australia. With this victory, Australia now accumulated 10 points and climbed ahead of New Zealand in the tournament standings. They have upcoming matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, positioning them favourably for a spot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, England still has a lot at stake as they find themselves in the 10th position in the table. To secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy, they must win their remaining two matches.

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Next 1 INDIA 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102 vs SA, NED 2 SOUTH AFRICA 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.29 vs IND, AFG 3 AUSTRALIA 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.97 vs AFG, BAN 4 NEW ZEALAND 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398 vs SL 5 PAKISTAN 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036 vs ENG 6 AFGHANISTAN 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.33 vs AUS, SA 7 SRI LANKA 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162 vs BAN, NZ 8 NETHERLANDS 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398 vs ENG, IND 9 BANGLADESH 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446 vs SL, AUS 10 ENGLAND 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652 vs NED, PAK

