Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after England vs Sri Lanka

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: England and Sri Lanka clashed in match 25 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was a critical game for both teams, but Sri Lanka played fiercely and got the better of England, the defending champions.

England won the toss, and captain Jos Buttler chose to bat first. The Bengaluru pitch favoured batters in the previous games, but that wasn’t the case for the English batsmen.

After a good start, the English top and middle order quickly collapsed under Sri Lanka’s impressive bowling tactics. Angelo Matthews, who replaced Pathirana in the playing 11, took key wickets of David Malan and Moeen Ali. Ben Stokes tried his best to stay and put up a good score but to no avail.

In the end, England was reduced to 156 in 33.2 overs, a paltry score given the talent and skill involved in the team.

Sri Lanka easily chased the target and won by 8 wickets. With this win, England was effectively knocked out of the tournament while Sri Lanka moved to number 5 on the points table .

Here are the team standings after Match 25: England vs Sri Lanka on October 26, 2023