Test your observational skills with this brain teaser picture puzzle. This challenging puzzle will sharpen your perception. Can you find the hidden sneakers?

This puzzle is a challenging one, and most people will not be able to find the sneakers. But don't give up! Take your time and look carefully at the picture. The sneakers are there, but they are well hidden.

Personality Test: Your Forehead Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Puzzle IQ Test: If You Have 20/20 Vision Spot A Pair Of Sneakers In 7 Seconds!

Here we have an image of the sea beach. In this picture, there is a pair of sneakers scattered. Can you spot them?

To solve this puzzle, you need to use your observational skills and your powers of deduction. Look for anything that seems out of place. The sneakers are so tiny to in this aerial view of the beach, so it can be quite challenging to spot them.

Your challenge starts now! Good luck!

Also try: Only 2% with extra sharp vision can spot the giraffe hidden among camels in 5 seconds!

Look for the smallest details that might resemble a sneaker. Can you find it?

Once you find the sneakers, take a moment to appreciate your observational skills. You've just solved a tricky puzzle!

If you can't find the fault, don't worry. You're not alone. Most people couldn’t find it.

But don't give up. Keep looking. You will spot the sneakers.

You can always check the solution below if you can’t solve it after time’s up.

Also try: You Have 8K Vision If You Can Spot A Spider In This Messy Room In 7 Seconds!

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you were able to spot the sneakers in this picture within 7 seconds. However, if you are still struggling to find them, we have shared the answer below.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to spot the sneakers in this picture within 7 seconds!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits