Quinton De Kock Biography: Player Profile, Records, and Stats
Quinton De Kock Player Profile
Quinton De Kock is a Left-handed batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He made his international debut in 2012 and has since become one of the key players for South Africa. De Kock is an aggressive batsman, known for his ability to score runs quickly, and he is completely dominating the ongoing ICC ODI Men’s World Cup. He has scored numerous centuries and has a high batting average in all formats of the game. Moreover, De Kock is a skilled wicketkeeper, his quick reflexes have helped him take a number of wickets behind the stumps.
Quinton De Kock ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Quinton De Kock, who is shining brightly this World Cup, is planning to retire from ODIs (One Day Internationals) after this WC is over. He has made several records in the tournament so far:
- De Kock is the only South African player to have scored 500 runs in a World Cup.
- He has hit the most sixes as a Wicketkeeper in a World Cup.
- He is the third player in history to score four or more centuries in a World Cup.
- De Kock has scored the most runs in a WC edition as a Wicketkeeper.
- He is also the first batsman in this World Cup to reach 500 runs.
- He has scored the most runs in a World Cup in just seven innings.
Quinton De Kock Stats (ODI, T20, Test Match)
Test
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Avg
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
54
|
91
|
6
|
3300
|
141*
|
38.82
|
4652
|
70.93
|
6
|
22
|
7
|
411
|
33
ODIs
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Avg
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
152
|
7
|
6721
|
178
|
46.35
|
6934
|
96.92
|
21
|
30
|
4
|
768
|
115
T20I
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Avg
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
79
|
9
|
2277
|
100
|
32.52
|
1658
|
137.33
|
1
|
14
|
6
|
235
|
86
Quinton De Kock Total Runs
|
Total Runs
|
ODI
|
Test
|
T20I
|
12,298
|
6721
|
3300
|
2277
Quinton De Kock Highest Scores in All Format
|
Highest Score
|
ODI
|
Test
|
T20I
|
178
|
141*
|
100
(Info Credit: espncricinfo.com)