Quinton De Kock Biography: Player Profile, Records, and Stats

Quinton De Kock Player Profile

Quinton De Kock is a Left-handed batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He made his international debut in 2012 and has since become one of the key players for South Africa. De Kock is an aggressive batsman, known for his ability to score runs quickly, and he is completely dominating the ongoing ICC ODI Men’s World Cup. He has scored numerous centuries and has a high batting average in all formats of the game. Moreover, De Kock is a skilled wicketkeeper, his quick reflexes have helped him take a number of wickets behind the stumps.

Quinton De Kock ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Quinton De Kock, who is shining brightly this World Cup, is planning to retire from ODIs (One Day Internationals) after this WC is over. He has made several records in the tournament so far:

De Kock is the only South African player to have scored 500 runs in a World Cup.

He has hit the most sixes as a Wicketkeeper in a World Cup.

He is the third player in history to score four or more centuries in a World Cup.

De Kock has scored the most runs in a WC edition as a Wicketkeeper.

He is also the first batsman in this World Cup to reach 500 runs.

He has scored the most runs in a World Cup in just seven innings.

Quinton De Kock Stats (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Test

Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 54 91 6 3300 141* 38.82 4652 70.93 6 22 7 411 33

ODIs

Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 152 7 6721 178 46.35 6934 96.92 21 30 4 768 115

T20I

Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 79 9 2277 100 32.52 1658 137.33 1 14 6 235 86

Quinton De Kock Total Runs

Total Runs ODI Test T20I 12,298 6721 3300 2277

Quinton De Kock Highest Scores in All Format

Highest Score ODI Test T20I 178 141* 100

(Info Credit: espncricinfo.com)