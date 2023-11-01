Quinton De Kock Biography: Player Profile, Records, and Stats

Quinton De Kock in a cricketer who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He is a Left Hand batsman who will retire from ODI format after the 2023 ICC ODI Men's World Cup.
Quinton De Kock: Biography, Records, and Stats
Quinton De Kock: Biography, Records, and Stats

Quinton De Kock Player Profile

Quinton De Kock is a Left-handed batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He made his international debut in 2012 and has since become one of the key players for South Africa. De Kock is an aggressive batsman, known for his ability to score runs quickly, and he is completely dominating the ongoing ICC ODI Men’s World Cup. He has scored numerous centuries and has a high batting average in all formats of the game. Moreover, De Kock is a skilled wicketkeeper, his quick reflexes have helped him take a number of wickets behind the stumps. 

Also Read | 

Quinton De Kock ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Quinton De Kock, who is shining brightly this World Cup, is planning to retire from ODIs (One Day Internationals) after this WC is over. He has made several records in the tournament so far:

  • De Kock is the only South African player to have scored 500 runs in a World Cup.
  • He has hit the most sixes as a Wicketkeeper in a World Cup.
  • He is the third player in history to score four or more centuries in a World Cup.
  • De Kock has scored the most runs in a WC edition as a Wicketkeeper.
  • He is also the first batsman in this World Cup to reach 500 runs.
  • He has scored the most runs in a World Cup in just seven innings.

 

Quinton De Kock Stats (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Test

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100s

50s

0s

4s

6s

  

54

91

6

3300

141*

38.82

4652

70.93

6

22

7

411

33

 

ODIs

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100s

50s

0s

4s

6s

152

7

6721

178

46.35

6934

96.92

21

30

4

768

115

 

T20I 

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100s

50s

0s

4s

6s

79

9

2277

100

32.52

1658

137.33

1

14

6

235

86

Quinton De Kock Total Runs

Total Runs

ODI

Test

T20I

12,298

6721

3300

2277

Quinton De Kock Highest Scores in All Format

Highest Score

ODI

Test

T20I
 

178

141*

100

(Info Credit: espncricinfo.com)
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next