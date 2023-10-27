ODI World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Expected Teams, Venue, Date, Ticket and Other Details

World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: The biggest cricket tournament of the year, the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is halfway through and the excitement is at its peak. Hosted by India, the tournament was off to a rough start, but shortly after it picked up pace and fans from all over the world have been eagerly following their favourite teams, witnessing thrilling matches, epic wins, and unexpected upsets. With only 19 league matches remaining, the pressure to perform well has intensified as the Semi-Finals approach. Each team is vying for a spot at the top of the points table so that they can qualify for the semis.

Related | Top 10 Richest Cricket Boards in the World

World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Expected Teams

Ten teams are participating in this World Cup tournament. All of these teams will play with each other once in a total of 45 league matches. The team that wins the match is awarded 2 points on the points table and the losing team gets none. Out of 10, only four of them will qualify for the two semi-finals.

The top four performing teams on the points table are the most likely to qualify for the semi-finals. The expected teams are:

World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Date and Venue

Here is the schedule for the two semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup:

DATE TEAMS VENUE TIME 15 Nov ‘23 1st Place vs 4th Place Semi-Final I Mumbai 02:00 PM 16 Nov ‘23 2nd Place vs 3rd Place Semi-Final II Kolkata 02:00 PM

World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Tickets

Fans can register themselves at https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register to receive on-sale news ahead of the actual sale of tickets. The ICC and BCCI have collaborated with BookMyShow for the sale of official tickets for the tournament, you can buy tickets from there.

World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Where to watch?

All of the matches for the 2023 World Cup are broadcast on the Star Sports network. Alternatively, you can also stream the matches online on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read | Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup History (1975-2023)

You May Be Interested In | Highest Runs Scorers in International Cricket History