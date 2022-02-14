Rahul Bajaj Biography: Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Networth, and more about former chairman of Bajaj Auto

Rahul Bajaj Biography: Rahul Bajaj was one of the biggest and bravest industrialists who died at a hospital in Pune on 12 February 2022 (Saturday) afternoon at the age of 83. The last rites were performed on 13 February 2022 (Sunday) by his sons, Rajiv and Sanjiv Bajaj.

On Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj, expressing condolences on the demise of his father Rahul Bajaj. The letter read, "The name of Bajaj stood for quality that one could trust, for fairness and honesty, for Indian manufacturing to be among the best in the world. Those were the principles and standards that Rahul Bajaj ji upheld, and the lasting legacy he leaves."

She also said that she is grieved to learn of the passing away of Rahul Bajaj who "added a unique lustre to the world of the Indian industry".

"Country has lost a socially aware, fearless individual." - Uddhav Thackeray

He said "the country had not only lost an industrialist but also an individual who was socially aware, fearless, and an inspiration to young industrialists. “He was never narrow-minded about his own business. He always took a clear and firm stand on problems faced by industries all over the country. As a true patriot, he commented on issues concerning the country".

Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief said Bajaj was a "lighthouse" for entrepreneurs. He tweeted, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!”

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, and Finance Minister said "Bajaj gave a new identity to the country in the auto sector. “His extensive experience, knowledge, and far-sightedness proved vital not only to the growth of Bajaj group but also to the automobile industry in India."

Rahul Bajaj: Key Facts

Born 10 June 1938 Place of Birth Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India Died 12 February 2022 Place of Death Pune, Maharashtra, India Aged 83 Parents Father: Kamalnayan Bajaj Mother: Savitri Bajaj Spouse(s) Rupa Bajaj (died 2013) Children 3 (Rajiv Bajaj, Sanjiv Bajaj, and Sunaina ) Education Master of Business Administration, Harvard University Networth $6.3B (2021) Occupation CEO emeritus, Bajaj Group Awards Padma Bhushan

Rahul Bajaj: Early Life, Education, Family, Children

He was born on 10 June 1938 in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Bengal Presidency, British India. His father was Kamalnayan Bajaj and his mother was Savitri Bajaj. His grandfather named Jamnalal Bajaj was an Indian Independence fighter and was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He did BA (honours) in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University, and an MBA from Harvard. He was the recipient of various awards, including the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India and honorary doctorates from six universities. Three children of Rahul Bajaj are Rajiv Bajaj, Sanjiv Bajaj, and Sunaina

Rahul Bajaj: Career and Achievements

When he was 12 years old, he started dreaming of becoming a businessman. His grandfather had bought a steel mill and a sugar mill. His father founded Bajaj Auto in 1945. In 1965, Rahul Bajaj took charge of Bajaj Group and under his leadership, Bajaj Auto has grown to new heights year after year.

Scroll down for his achievements as the CEO of BAL

- He was the only top executive who had served two terms as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

- He was also a member of the International Advisory Committee. His expertise in these matters was trapped by the New York Stock Exchange.

- In 2001, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian industry.

- In 2006, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra with cross-party support from the NCP, BJP, and the Shiv Sena.

- According to the Forbes India poll on the top 40 richest persons in India, he was said to be the 20th richest man in India.

- During 1957-77, the Government of India appointed him as the Chairman of the Development Council for Automobiles and Allied Industries.

- Mr. Bajaj received the "Man of the Year" Award from the National Institution of Quality Assurance in 1975.

- He was also selected as Business India's Businessman of the Year 1985.

- He was felicitated in 1988 by the Pune Municipal Corporation for his achievements in a public function.

- He was the Chairman of Indian Airlines between 1986-89.

- He received the Bombay Management Association Award for The Most Distinguished Services in the Field of Management 1990.

- In February 1992, he was appointed by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales as a Member of the Prince of Wales International Business Leaders Forum.

- He was awarded by FIE Foundation the Rashtrabhushan Award in 1996.

- In 2000, Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust awarded him the Tilak Award.

- In September 2005, he received the Alumni Achievement Award from Harvard Business School.

- He was ranked No. 722 on the Forbes 2016 list of the world's billionaires.

Also, he received several more national as well as international honours.

READ| Luc Montagnier Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Career, Discovery of HIV, Nobel Prize, Controversies, and Death