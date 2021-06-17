Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi 2021: All about Jijabai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi: Why in the News?

Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi or death anniversary is observed on June 17. She was the mother of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also known as Rajmata Jijabai. She was an administrator, a warrior and a mother. Know all about her and her contribution to the Maratha empire here.

Marathas observe Jijabai's Death Anniversary as Smritidiwas or Punyatithi every year and remember her contributions in shaping the Maratha empire. Take a look at some tweets shared by various people today.

Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted in her honour. Take a look

त्यांनी अखंड भारतवर्षाला मातृभूमीच्या रक्षणाचा मंत्र दिला, मनामनात स्वाभिमान जागविला. या त्यांच्या कर्तृत्वाला मानाचा मुजरा आणि स्वराज्य जननी राजमाता जिजाऊ माँ साहेब यांना पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त त्रिवार अभिवादन🙏🏼 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) June 17, 2021

Who was Rajmata Jijau?

Rajmata Jijau or Jijabai was born on January 12, 1598 in Deulgaon near Sindkhed in Maharashtra. She was the wife of Shahji Bhonsale, the son of Maloji Bhonsale of Verul village. She was a determined woman with strong character and beliefs. She was the mother of eight children including six daughters and two sons. Her eldest son was killed by Afzal Khan After Shahji died, Rajmata Jijau moved to Poona. Rajmata Jijau managed the state affairs when Shivaji went to Agra in 1666. She was the reason for the Chhattrapati's rise and establishment of the Maratha empire. She died on 17th June, 1674 but could not see her son Shivaji's coronation. Jijau was a warrior and had a strong character.

Rajmata Jijau: Married Life

Shahji Bhonsale was the son of Maloji Bhonsale of Verul Village. Jijau was married at an early age to Shahji who was a diplomatic official to Nizam Shah. Shahji later rose to the rank of Sardar Maloji Rao Bhonsale.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji Bhonsale I, was also called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was an Indian ruler, son of Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsale. He was thus the member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. Shivaji declined the Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the reason for the genesis of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned the Chhatrapati of the Maratha Kingdom at Raigad. Sadly Jijabai, his mother was not alive to witness her son rise to power. Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 and breathed his last on April 3, 1680. He was the ruler who rose his voice against the Muslim rule or the Mughals in the North and Muslim Sultans of Bijapur and Golconda in the South. Shivaji at the age of 16 had realised his potential to rise against their oppression. He, in 1655 began to seize the weaker posts of Bijapur. He also killed Afzal Khan who was responsible for his brother's death by driving him into difficult mountain terrain.

When he was captured by Aurangzeb in Agra, he managed to escape along with his son camouflaged in fruit baskets in 1966. His escape changed the course of Indian history. Within two years after that he managed to not only win his lost territories but also expand his domain.

It was Jijabai's patience and early education along with her training that molded Shivaji into the ruler he became.

