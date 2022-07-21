Ranil Wickremesinghe Biography: Sri Lankan President, Political Career, Family, Wife, Education & Other details

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe: Ranil Wickremesinghe is a Sri Lankan Politician who is also currently the 9th President of Sri Lanka since July 21, 2022. Wickremesinghe also holds the position of the Minister of Finance of the country and is the Member of the Parliament from the United National Party. Ranil Wickremesinghe has served as a Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in six separate stints and also served as the leader of the opposition from 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015. On July 20, 2022, Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the 9th President of Sri Lanka via an election by Parliament.

Know more about Ranil Wickremesinghe political career, family, wife, education, and other significant details.

Ranil Wickremesinghe Biography

Name Ranil Wickremesinghe Birth March 24, 1949 Age 73 Years Political Party United National Party Parents Esmond Wickremesinghe Nalini Wickremesinghe Relatives Wijewardene Family Office President of Sri Lanka 2022 Education Royal College, University of Ceylon Wife Maithree Wickremesinghe Profession Attorney of Law

Ranil Wickremesinghe Early Life, Family, wife, education

Ranil Wickremesinghe was born on March 24, 1949, in Colombo. His father was a lawyer who became a press baron taking over the Lake House Group of Newspapers.

Ranil Wickremesinghe received his education at the Royal Preparatory School and the Royal College, Colombo. He entered the Faculty of Law of the University of Ceylon at its Colombo Campus which is now the University of Colombo. After graduation, Wickremesinghe completed the law exams at the Ceylon Law College and took oaths as an advocate in 1972. He became an Attorney of law following the changes to the legal profession in 1973.

Ranil Wickremesinghe married Maithree Wickremesinghe, a Sri Lanka academic and Professor of English in 1994. His wife avoided the political spotlight until Ranil Wickremesinghe’s recent re-elected as Prime Minister in 2015.

A number of Ranil Wickremesinghe’s close relations were active in politics. His cousin Ruwan Wijewardene was the State Minister of Defence, Wasantha Senanayake was the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and his aunt Amari Wijewardene was the Sri Lanka High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

