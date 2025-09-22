RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Scientific Name of Rhinoceros?

By Harshita Singh
Sep 22, 2025, 11:00 IST

The Scientific name of rhinoceros, Rhinocerotidae, is a term used to describe the family of these magnificent animals. According to the 2025 State of the Rhino report by the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), the greater one-horned rhino population has crossed 4,000, with over 3,300 in India, marking one of the few recent conservation success stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The scientific name for rhino.
The scientific name for rhino.

Scientific name of rhinoceros: The rhinoceros, often simply referred to as "rhino," is one of the largest land mammals on our planet. This amazing land animal has been on Earth for millions of years. But today, all types of rhinos are in danger, mostly because of poaching and habitat loss. For example, a recent report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and TRAFFIC says that the Javan rhino population has dropped to about 50 individuals because of poaching. The first step in caring for and protecting rhinos' habitat is to learn their scientific name and the various types of rhinos.

What is the Scientific Name of the Rhinoceros?

The scientific name for the rhinoceros comes from the family Rhinocerotidae. This classification puts all modern rhinos in the same group. This system, used for the classification of rhino species, is known as binomial nomenclature. It gives each species a two-part name that is used all over the world. The first part is the genus, and the second part is the species. This naming system makes sure that scientists all over the world can talk about the same animal without getting confused by regional or common names. This standardized method is very important for research and conservation efforts around the world.

Different Types of Rhinos

There are now five different types of rhinos that official conservation groups know about. Here are the most recent population numbers for each of the five rhino species and their conservation. 

types of rhinos

Common Name

Scientific Name for Rhino Family

Estimated Population 

(as of 2025)

Conservation Status

White Rhinoceros

Ceratotherium simum

~15,752

Near Threatened

Black Rhinoceros

Diceros bicornis

~6,788

Critically Endangered

Greater One-Horned Rhino

Rhinoceros unicornis

~4,075

Vulnerable

Javan Rhinoceros

Rhinoceros sondaicus

~50

Critically Endangered

Sumatran Rhinoceros

Dicerorhinus sumatrensis

~37-47

Critically Endangered

Do You Know - What is the Scientific Name of Human Beings?

The Purpose and Origin of Scientific Naming

In the 18th century, Swedish botanist and zoologist Carl Linnaeus came up with the scientific naming system, which is also known as binomial nomenclature. The purpose of this system is to give each living thing a name that is unique and known by all. The name of the genus is always capitalized, and the name of the species is always lowercase. It is common for both names to be italicized. For example, the scientific name for the white rhino is Ceratotherium simum. This standardized system makes it easier for scientists, researchers, and conservationists to talk about certain organisms without getting mixed up by using different common names in different languages and areas.

Interesting Facts about Rhinoceroses

Here are some more unknown but interesting facts about rhinos you may not know yet:  

  • Every year on September 22, people all over the world celebrate World Rhino Day. WWF-South Africa first announced it in 2010. Since then, it has grown into a worldwide event to raise awareness for the protection of all five rhino species.

  • Rhino horns are not made of bone; they are made of compressed keratin fibers, which are similar to hair and nails.

  • The name "white rhinoceros" is thought to be a mistake for the Afrikaans word "wyd," which means "wide" and refers to the animal's wide, square lip.

  • Rhinos can run surprisingly fast, with some species reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour (64 km/h).

  • Rhinos can't see well, but they have a great sense of smell and hearing, which they use to find their way and spot danger.

Also Read - What is the Scientific Name of a Lion?

In conclusion, Rhinocerotidae is the scientific name for the family of rhinoceroses, with each of the five species having its own unique binomial name. This specific classification system, created by Carl Linnaeus, is very important for people all over the world to talk to each other and work together. If we know these classifications and how conservation is going right now, we can work together better to protect the environment around the world. These efforts must continue for the rhino to have a future.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News