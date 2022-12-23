Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 49 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is based on the idea that two images with similar appearances will be placed side by side. Although the two images appear similar, they will be different.

The participants must identify the differences between the two images within a predetermined time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

The challenge is made more competitive by introducing a time limit.

The best thing about the "spot the difference" activity is that it can be attempted individually or as a group activity.

Regular practice of such challenges has shown a boost in concentration and observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills now?

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 10 Differences in 49 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shown above depicts apples, grapes, bananas, almonds, oranges, blueberry etc.

The image is split into two identical halves.

Even though the two images are similar in appearance, there is a lot of difference between them.

As the title suggests, there are 10 differences between the two pictures and you have 49 seconds to find all the differences.

An individual looking to solve this puzzle should observe the two images carefully and note the differences observed between them.

Have you spotted a few differences already?

While some of the differences can be easily spotted, others are somewhat difficult to find.

Hurry up.

Very soon, the time will be over.

Keep noting down the differences so that you can tally with the solutions provided at the end of the article.

But, participants should check the answers only after they have fairly attempted the challenge.

The benefit of a fair attempt is that it will provide good exercise for the brain and help in improved concentration.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

Individuals with excellent observation skills can spot all the differences within the time limit.

The clock is ticking.

And..

Final few seconds are remaining.

How many of you have successfully spotted the differences between the two pictures?

We believe most of you have easily spotted the differences by now. Those who couldn’t spot all the differences can check the answer at the end.

Curious to know the differences?

Keep reading.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images: