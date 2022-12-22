Seek and Find: Can you find the four-leaf clover in this image within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: A seek-and-find puzzle is based on finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is one of the most effective methods to understand how observant you are. Individuals who are very detail-oriented will be able to excel in such challenging tasks.

In this activity, the participants need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it helps you to assess your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify the different levels of observation skills of each individual.

Isn’t that interesting?

Would you like to test how attentive you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Four-leaf Clover in 7 Seconds

Source: PlayBuzz

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which pigs are looking to eat green leaves.

If you look at the image, you can see that the pigs are eating clover leaf.

Now, most of us are aware about a three leaf clover, but there is a four-leaf clover in this image, which you need to find in 7 seconds.

This challenge is a good test of your level of attentiveness.

It also shows how detail oriented you are, as finding a four-leaf clover in the picture requires a great deal of attention to detail.

Did You Know:

Four-leaf clovers are rare and are considered as lucky by the Celtics.

Have you spotted the four-leaf clover?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot the clover leaf with four faces.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The four-leaf clover will differ in appearance from the three-leaf clover and it is not on the left side of the image.

Now use this clue to spot the four-leaf clover.

Few more seconds are left.

Three..

Two..

One…

And..

You have reached the end of the time limit.

How many of you were able to find the four-leaf clover?

Curious to know where it is?

Keep reading.

Find Four-Leaf Clover in 7 Seconds - Solution

The four-leaf clover can be seen at the top right side of the image, it’s location is marked with a red circle.