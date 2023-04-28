Spot The Difference: Can you spot 4 differences in 13 seconds?

Spot the Difference: 'Spot The Difference' is a fun game in which two identical images are placed next to each other and players are asked to spot the differences between them.

Even though the images will look similar there will be differences between them that you need to find out by looking at them closely.

What makes the game more fun is the time allotted to players to complete the challenge. This increases the level of competition and makes the game more entertaining.

Are you a good observer?

Let’s find out

Spot The Difference: Spot 4 differences in 13 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above image shows a room set up in which different objects are placed on the shelves and the study table.

Even though both images look similar there are several differences between them. Precisely there are 4 differences that you have to spot within 13 seconds.

Individuals trying to solve the puzzle should carefully examine the differences in the images.

Have you observed some differences?

While some of the differences can be easily identified, others can be missed out in a hurry.

Be quick, the time is running out!

Observe both images and continue making notes of the differences so that you can check the solution at the end of the article.

These types of games help in boosting your concentration and attentiveness

Only excellent observers can identify all the differences within the allotted time.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images: