Spot Which Door Is Safe? Only Top 1% With IQ Higher Than 200 Answer Correctly In 11 Seconds!

A study on brain teaser games found that these visual puzzles positively influence the central nervous system. Another study on brain teasers revealed that players experienced increased attention and concentration. How do brain teasers affect the brain? Keep reading. In essence, brain teasers offer a fun and engaging way to exercise the brain. These puzzles require the brain to analyse problems from multiple angles, utilising visualisation, reasoning, memory recall, and concentration. This can lead to improvements in attention, memory, and problem-solving skills. Brain teasers can improve discipline, focus, concentration, and emotional control. In kids, brain teasers can help foster a love for learning. Brain teasers require children to analyse information, consider different perspectives, and develop creative solutions. These can help children develop the ability to focus on a task and stay engaged.

Successfully solving a brain teaser can provide a sense of accomplishment and build confidence. Solving brain teasers can also be a calming activity that reduces overall stress and anxiety. Now that you have learned about the numerous benefits of brain teasers. Let's get down to the challenge for today. Here is a fun brain teaser for both kids and adults. The challenge is to tell which door is safe. You will get 11 seconds to solve this puzzle. Ready? Visual IQ Test: Only People With IQ Above 200 Could Tell Which Door Is Safe! Can You? Here is your brain teaser which will check your survival skills. There are three doors, and behind each is a life-threatening situation. Behind the first door, the room was made up of magnifying glass, which meant sunlight would burn anyone who entered it. The room behind the second door was filled with poisonous gas. And a hungry lion was hiding behind the third door. The lion hasn't eaten in a long time.

You will need to analyse each potential danger and determine the safest option based on the information provided. So which door do you think is safe to exit? Help the man find the safe exit. There Are 3 Coconuts Hidden Among Teddy Bears! Do You Have The Sharpest Eyes To Spot Them In 18 Seconds? Once you have ascertained the degree of threat behind each door, you may start eliminating them. Let's see. Door 1: The room made up entirely of magnifying glass can be deadly. Door 2: The poisonous gas does not seem to be going away anytime soon. Stepping through this door would result in immediate end. Door 3: The lion hasn't eaten in years. He will pounce on the man the second he enters through this door. So what should he do? Which door should he choose? Did you spot which door is safe? If you have made your choice, scroll down to see the answer.