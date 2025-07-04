State-wise GST Collection in June 2025: Maharashtra, Gujarat Leads the Collection

The June 2025 Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection figures for Indian states have once again brought attention to regional consumption trends and economic performance. The data provides a clear picture of industrial and commercial activity across the country, with southern states demonstrating substantial contributions and Maharashtra continuing to dominate.
State-wise GST Collection in June 2025
The table below shows how much GST was collected by each state and union territory in India during June 2025, along with the total amount collected.
|
State/UT
|
GST Collection (₹ Crore)
|
Maharashtra
|
30,553
|
Karnataka
|
13,409
|
Gujarat
|
11,404
|
Tamil Nadu
|
10,676
|
Haryana
|
9,959
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
9,248
|
Delhi
|
5,610
|
West Bengal
|
5,551
|
Telangana
|
5,111
|
Odisha
|
5,079
|
Rajasthan
|
4,522
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3,889
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3,634
|
Chhattisgarh
|
3,276
|
Jharkhand
|
3,086
|
Kerala
|
2,856
|
Punjab
|
2,232
|
Bihar
|
1,709
|
Uttarakhand
|
1,699
|
Assam
|
1,405
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
902
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
566
|
Goa
|
551
|
Sikkim
|
364
|
Meghalaya
|
172
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
88
|
Tripura
|
87
|
Nagaland
|
84
|
Manipur
|
40
|
Mizoram
|
30
|
Total
|
142,682
Top GST Contributing State in India
Maharashtra was the largest contributor of any Indian state, collecting ₹30,553 crore in GST in June 2025. Maharashtra has a broad and deep economic base because it is the center of industry, retail, real estate, and banking. This noteworthy number is a result of strong compliance procedures, corporate activity in Mumbai and Pune, and high levels of urban consumption.
Karnataka: 2nd in Place
Karnataka collected ₹13,409 crore, securing the second place. Karnataka's economy is driven by Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, which is well-known for its booming technology, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.
Gujarat: 3rd in Place
Third place went to Gujarat, with ₹11,404 crore. The state's thriving industrial, chemical, and export industries are tied to its impressive performance.
Uttar Pradesh
The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, produced ₹9,248 crore thanks to the consumption of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well as growing industrial parks.
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu came in fourth place overall with ₹10,676 crore in GST income. Its varied industrial base, which includes industries like electronics, textiles, and cars, is essential to maintaining its financial stability.
Telangana
Telangana reported a strong ₹5,111 crore, indicating the state's increasing economic significance. Hyderabad's GST contributions have increased due to the growth of its real estate, technology, and infrastructure initiatives.
Andhra Pradesh
The industrial activity in ports and the agricultural processing industry helped Andhra Pradesh collect ₹3,634 crore.
Kerala
Kerala made ₹2,856 crore in June 2025, supported by consumer expenditure and the service sector.
