State-wise GST Collection in June 2025: Maharashtra, Gujarat Leads the Collection

The June 2025 Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection figures for Indian states have once again brought attention to regional consumption trends and economic performance. The data provides a clear picture of industrial and commercial activity across the country, with southern states demonstrating substantial contributions and Maharashtra continuing to dominate. State-wise GST Collection in June 2025 The table below shows how much GST was collected by each state and union territory in India during June 2025, along with the total amount collected. State/UT GST Collection (₹ Crore) Maharashtra 30,553 Karnataka 13,409 Gujarat 11,404 Tamil Nadu 10,676 Haryana 9,959 Uttar Pradesh 9,248 Delhi 5,610 West Bengal 5,551 Telangana 5,111 Odisha 5,079 Rajasthan 4,522 Madhya Pradesh 3,889 Andhra Pradesh 3,634 Chhattisgarh 3,276 Jharkhand 3,086 Kerala 2,856 Punjab 2,232 Bihar 1,709 Uttarakhand 1,699 Assam 1,405 Himachal Pradesh 902 Jammu and Kashmir 566 Goa 551 Sikkim 364 Meghalaya 172 Arunachal Pradesh 88 Tripura 87 Nagaland 84 Manipur 40 Mizoram 30 Total 142,682

Top GST Contributing State in India Maharashtra was the largest contributor of any Indian state, collecting ₹30,553 crore in GST in June 2025. Maharashtra has a broad and deep economic base because it is the center of industry, retail, real estate, and banking. This noteworthy number is a result of strong compliance procedures, corporate activity in Mumbai and Pune, and high levels of urban consumption. Karnataka: 2nd in Place Karnataka collected ₹13,409 crore, securing the second place. Karnataka's economy is driven by Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, which is well-known for its booming technology, e-commerce, and logistics sectors. Gujarat: 3rd in Place Third place went to Gujarat, with ₹11,404 crore. The state's thriving industrial, chemical, and export industries are tied to its impressive performance.

Uttar Pradesh The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, produced ₹9,248 crore thanks to the consumption of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well as growing industrial parks. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu came in fourth place overall with ₹10,676 crore in GST income. Its varied industrial base, which includes industries like electronics, textiles, and cars, is essential to maintaining its financial stability. Telangana Telangana reported a strong ₹5,111 crore, indicating the state's increasing economic significance. Hyderabad's GST contributions have increased due to the growth of its real estate, technology, and infrastructure initiatives. Andhra Pradesh The industrial activity in ports and the agricultural processing industry helped Andhra Pradesh collect ₹3,634 crore.