State-wise GST Collection in June 2025: Maharashtra, Gujarat Leads the Collection

Discover the state-wise GST collection for June 2025, with Maharashtra leading at ₹30,553 crore, followed by Gujarat and Karnataka. Explore key insights, regional trends, and economic performance across India.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 4, 2025, 14:58 IST

The June 2025 Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection figures for Indian states have once again brought attention to regional consumption trends and economic performance. The data provides a clear picture of industrial and commercial activity across the country, with southern states demonstrating substantial contributions and Maharashtra continuing to dominate.

State-wise GST Collection in June 2025

The table below shows how much GST was collected by each state and union territory in India during June 2025, along with the total amount collected.

State/UT

GST Collection (₹ Crore)

Maharashtra

30,553

Karnataka

13,409

Gujarat

11,404

Tamil Nadu

10,676

Haryana

9,959

Uttar Pradesh

9,248

Delhi

5,610

West Bengal

5,551

Telangana

5,111

Odisha

5,079

Rajasthan

4,522

Madhya Pradesh

3,889

Andhra Pradesh

3,634

Chhattisgarh

3,276

Jharkhand

3,086

Kerala

2,856

Punjab

2,232

Bihar

1,709

Uttarakhand

1,699

Assam

1,405

Himachal Pradesh

902

Jammu and Kashmir

566

Goa

551

Sikkim

364

Meghalaya

172

Arunachal Pradesh

88

Tripura

87

Nagaland

84

Manipur

40

Mizoram

30

Total

142,682

Top GST Contributing State in India

Maharashtra was the largest contributor of any Indian state, collecting ₹30,553 crore in GST in June 2025. Maharashtra has a broad and deep economic base because it is the center of industry, retail, real estate, and banking. This noteworthy number is a result of strong compliance procedures, corporate activity in Mumbai and Pune, and high levels of urban consumption.

Karnataka: 2nd in Place

Karnataka collected ₹13,409 crore, securing the second place. Karnataka's economy is driven by Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, which is well-known for its booming technology, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.

Gujarat: 3rd in Place

Third place went to Gujarat, with ₹11,404 crore. The state's thriving industrial, chemical, and export industries are tied to its impressive performance.

Uttar Pradesh

The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, produced ₹9,248 crore thanks to the consumption of Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well as growing industrial parks.

Tamil Nadu 

Tamil Nadu came in fourth place overall with ₹10,676 crore in GST income. Its varied industrial base, which includes industries like electronics, textiles, and cars, is essential to maintaining its financial stability.

Telangana

Telangana reported a strong ₹5,111 crore, indicating the state's increasing economic significance. Hyderabad's GST contributions have increased due to the growth of its real estate, technology, and infrastructure initiatives.

Andhra Pradesh

The industrial activity in ports and the agricultural processing industry helped Andhra Pradesh collect ₹3,634 crore.

Kerala

Kerala made ₹2,856 crore in June 2025, supported by consumer expenditure and the service sector.

Vidhee Tripathi

