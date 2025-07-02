Top 5 Largest Domes in the World: Check Dome Name, Location and Diameter

A dome is a structural component of architecture that supports itself and looks like the hollow top half of a sphere. Usually constructed of steel, glass, and stone, a dome is a hemispherical structure that can support weight or stand alone atop a building. List of Largest Domes in the World Three of the world's five largest domes are located in the US. However, Singapore has the largest of them all, while Japan has the third-largest. The table below shows the biggest domes in the world with their locations and sizes in diameter:

Rank Dome Name Location Diameter 1 Singapore National Stadium Tanjong Rhu, Kallang, Singapore 1,017 feet 2 Cowboys Stadium Arlington, Texas, USA 902 feet 3 Oita Stadium Oita, Japan 899 feet 4 Georgia Dome Atlanta, Georgia, USA 840 feet 5 Louisiana Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana, USA 679 feet

1. Singapore National Stadium With a diameter of 1,017 feet, Singapore National Stadium in Tanjong Rhu, Kallang, is the largest dome structure in the world. Officially, the stadium opened its doors in June 2014. The attractive part about the dome architecture is that it is retractable, and can be opened or closed in just twenty minutes. The dome is composed of cutting-edge, weather-resistant materials and covers 95% of the seats. It also keeps out the heat from the rain and the sun. Additionally, the roof can be used as a huge screen for a projector. It is the only stadium that can accommodate athletics, football, rugby, and many other activities since the bottom tier seating may be mechanically or automatically retracted. The National Stadium, which was designed by Arup Associates, can hold 55,000 people for rugby or soccer matches, 52,000 for cricket matches, and 50,000 for track and field events.

2. AT&T Stadium The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, originally the Cowboys Stadium, has the second-largest dome. The dome has a diameter of 902 feet. The dome became operational in 2009 and used 14,100 tons of structural steel. The massive domed ceiling is supported by two trusses that span 1225 feet and have dimensions of seventeen feet in width by thirty-five feet in depth. In less than twelve minutes, the entire 660,800-square-foot roof may be opened and closed. The stadium can accommodate 100,000 spectators for special events and 80,000 for regular season games. The chairs are mounted on rails rather than concrete, and they can be either 22 or 18 inches wide, depending on the needs. The stadium hosts a wide range of events and activities, including motocross races, concerts, soccer matches, NFL football, rodeos, high school and college football games, and religious ceremonies.

3. Oita Stadium With a 899-foot circumference, Oita Stadium in Japan is the third-largest dome in the world. As part of the FIFA World Cup venues in 2002, the construction was completed in 2001. The original seating capacity was 43,000; however, it has now been reduced to 40,000. Like many large, contemporary stadiums, Oita Bank Stadium features a retractable Teflon membrane roof that lets in natural light and does away with the necessity for daytime lighting. There are additional facilities for various sports outside the main stadium, which serves several purposes and hosts a wide variety of events. 4. Georgia Dome With a circumference of 840 feet, the Georgia Dome in Atlanta is the fourth largest in the world. The Georgia Dome is owned by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and opened as the world's largest domed stadium in 1992. The dome is as tall as a 27-story skyscraper and was constructed using at least 8,300 tons of reinforced steel.

The dome has a seating capacity of 71,250 people and a floor area of 102,000 square feet. Four enormous air conditioners, each weighing 1,250 tons, and 798 lighting fixtures are located on the dome's roof. Numerous events, including soccer, basketball, and football, have taken place under the dome. In addition, it has played host to well-known concerts and professional wrestling. religious gatherings and events, such as Billy Graham Ministries and TD Jakes. Louisiana Superdome Located in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, the Louisiana Superdome, also called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, is the fifth-largest dome in the world. The dome has a diameter of 693 feet. An estimated $46 million was spent on its construction in 1971, but the total cost ended up being $163 million. The Dome has undergone significant renovations and reconstructions over the years.