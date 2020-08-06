Late Sushma Swaraj: Biography and Political Career

On her first death anniversary, Shushma Swaraj was remembered fondly by BJP leaders, politicians across other parties and people of the nation. Prime Minister Modi stated that her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Let us unveil in detail about her life, career and more.

Personal details of Sushma Swaraj

Date and place of Birth: 14 February 1952 Ambala Cantonment, Punjab, India

Died: 6 August 2019 (aged 67) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Spouse(s): Swaraj Kaushal (A criminal lawyer in Supreme Court)

Children: 1 Daughter (Bansuri Swaraj)

Nationality: Indian

Education: BA & LLB (Punjab University, Chandigarh)

Height: 149 CM (4"11)

Sushma Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s. Although she joined the political party due to his husband's close association with the socialist leader George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj became a part of George Fernandes's legal defence team in 1975.

Family Details

Sushma Swaraj is married to Mr. Swaraj Kaushal. Her husband is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India & a criminal lawyer. He served as the Governor of Mizoram from the year 1990 to the year 1993. He was the Member of Parliament from 1998-2004. Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal have a daughter. Their daughter is a graduate from Oxford University & Barrister at law.

Political Career of Sushma Swaraj

1. Sushma Swaraj is an Advocate by profession. Swaraj started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1973. Sushma started her career as the student leader in the early 1970s.

2. She was appointed as the member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from the year 1977 - 82 & 1987 - 90.

3. She was the Cabinet Minister in the Department of Labour and Employment Haryana from 1977 - 79, & Cabinet Minister in Department of Education, Food & Civil Supplies at Haryana from 1987 - 90.

4. She was referred to as the Best Speaker of Haryana successively for 3 years.

5. Sushma Swaraj was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1990 and remained there until she was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from South Delhi constituency in 1996. In total, she was elected Member of Parliament for the 7 times.

6. Sushma was the Union Cabinet Minister of Information & Broadcasting in the year 1996. She was re-elected to twelfth Lok Sabha for a second term in the year 1998. She had supplementary charge of Ministry of Telecommunications from March 19 to October 2, 1998.

7. Sushma Swaraj was the Minister of External Affairs from 26 May 2014 – 30 May 2019.

8. She was also the 1st woman Chief Minister of Delhi from October 13 to December 3, 1998.

Professional Achievements of Sushma Ji

1. Sushma Swaraj was the member of National Executive - Janata Party for 4 years

2. She held President Position of the Janata Party for 4 years in Haryana

3. She remained the all India Secretary of BJP for 2 years

4. In the year 1977, she was 1st elected to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana and she swore as the Cabinet Minister in Haryana.

5. In the year 1987, she was re-elected from Haryana Legislative Assembly.

6. In the year 1990, she was elected as the member of Rajya Sabha.

7. In the year 1996, she became the member of eleventh Lok Sabha for 2nd term.

8. In the year 1998, she was re-elected as the Member of twelfth Lok Sabha for 3rd term.

9. From Oct 13 to Dec 3, 1998, she became the 1st woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

10. In Nov 1998, she was elected as an MLA from the Hauz Khas Assembly constituency of the Delhi Assembly, but she resigned from the position to retain the Lok Sabha seat.

11. From Sep 30, 2000, to Jan 29, 2003, she continued to be the Minister of Information & Broadcasting.

12. From Mar 19 to Oct 12, 1998, she was Union Cabinet Minister in Information & Broadcasting and Telecommunications sector.

13. From Jan 29, 2003, to May 22, 2004, she was the Minister of Health & Family Welfare & also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

14. In Apr 2006 she was re-elected as the member of Rajya Sabha for the 5th term.

15. On May 16, 2009, she was elected as the member of 15th Lok Sabha for the 6th term.

16. She became the Deputy Leader of Opposition on June 3, 2009, in Lok Sabha.

17. On Dec 21, 2009, she became the 1st woman Leader of Opposition when she reinstated Shri Lal Krishna Advani.

Key Recognition

1. 1977: Sushma Swaraj became India’s youngest Cabinet Minister at the age of 25

2. 1979: Sushma Swaraj became the Janata Party’s State President in Haryana at the age of 27.

3. Sushma Swaraj holds the record of becoming the 1st woman spokesperson of the national-level political party

4. Sushma Swaraj holds the credit of becoming the 1st woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.

5. Sushma Swaraj is the 1st woman Union Cabinet Minister

6. Sushma Swaraj is the 1st woman Leader of Opposition

7. Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Best Speaker by Haryana State Assembly

8. Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Best Parliamentarian award two times in 2008 & 2010

In conclusion it would be wise to say that she was the great orator, a humble human being and a great Indian politician. She would be remembered for her excellent communication skill in the decades to come. May God bless her soul Rest in Peace.

