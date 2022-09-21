T20 Captains of India: Check the Full List Here

T20 is a relatively new format of Cricket that was introduced in the year 2004 and soon became the most popular format across the world. India first played T20 under the leadership of Virender Sehwag. In this article, we will be looking at the full list of T20 Captains of India.
T20 Captains of India: India played their first T20 under the leadership of Virender Sehwag on 1st December 2006. Since then it has been 16 long years and during all these years Indian Team was led by 9 captains in T20s while 3 out of them led for more than 10 T20I matches.

Here we will be looking at the list of all the T20 captains of India from period of December 2006 till September 2022.

T20 Captains of India ( 2006-2022)

Here is the full list of all the T20 captains of India from 2006 to 2022

Player

Span

Matches

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Win%

Virender Sehwag

2006

1

1

0

0

0

100

MS Dhoni

2007-2016

72

41

28

1

2

59.28

Suresh Raina

2010-2011

3

3

0

0

0

100

Ajinkya Rahane

2015

2

1

1

0

0

50

Virat Kohli

2017 to 2021

50

30

16

2

2

64.58

Rohit Sharma

2017 to present

40

31

9

0

0

77.50

Shikhar Dhawan

2021

3

1

2

0

0

33.33

Rishabh Pant

2022

5

2

2

0

1

50

Hardik Pandya

2022

3

3

0

0

0

100

From the list, we can see that only three players have led India extensively in the T20 format since 2006 and among these players, Rohit Sharma is the most successful T20 Captain of India surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in winning percentage.

Rohit Sharma had a higher winning percentage of winning 29 games in 35 appearances before the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka to bow out of the Asia Cup.

India also lost to Australia in the first match played in Mohali for the bilateral T20 Series between India and Australia. The loss resulted in Rohit’s overall T20I record to 31 wins and 9 losses in 40 matches.

FAQ

Who has captained India in most matches in T20?

MS Dhoni has captained India in the most number of T20I's with 72 matches.

Who is the most successful T20I captain in India?

Rohit Sharma is the most successful T20I captain in India with 31 wins in 40 games.
