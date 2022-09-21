T20 Captains of India: Check the Full List Here

T20 Captains of India: India played their first T20 under the leadership of Virender Sehwag on 1st December 2006. Since then it has been 16 long years and during all these years Indian Team was led by 9 captains in T20s while 3 out of them led for more than 10 T20I matches.

Here we will be looking at the list of all the T20 captains of India from period of December 2006 till September 2022.

T20 Captains of India ( 2006-2022)

Here is the full list of all the T20 captains of India from 2006 to 2022

Player Span Matches Won Lost Tie NR Win% Virender Sehwag 2006 1 1 0 0 0 100 MS Dhoni 2007-2016 72 41 28 1 2 59.28 Suresh Raina 2010-2011 3 3 0 0 0 100 Ajinkya Rahane 2015 2 1 1 0 0 50 Virat Kohli 2017 to 2021 50 30 16 2 2 64.58 Rohit Sharma 2017 to present 40 31 9 0 0 77.50 Shikhar Dhawan 2021 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 Rishabh Pant 2022 5 2 2 0 1 50 Hardik Pandya 2022 3 3 0 0 0 100

From the list, we can see that only three players have led India extensively in the T20 format since 2006 and among these players, Rohit Sharma is the most successful T20 Captain of India surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in winning percentage.

Rohit Sharma had a higher winning percentage of winning 29 games in 35 appearances before the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka to bow out of the Asia Cup.

India also lost to Australia in the first match played in Mohali for the bilateral T20 Series between India and Australia. The loss resulted in Rohit’s overall T20I record to 31 wins and 9 losses in 40 matches.