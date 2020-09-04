Teachers' Day 2020: 9 Greatest Indian Teachers Of All Time

Every year on September 5, India celebrates the Teachers' Day on the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, India will be celebrating 58th Teachers' Day.

Teachers play a vital role as they teach us through books and experiences in their lives. They not only guide us professionally but they guide us personally too. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, let us have a look at some of the greatest teachers that India has ever produced.

Teachers Day 2020: About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Contributions and Achievements

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. His birthday is celebrated as the Teachers' Day in the country. He served as the first Vice President and second President of Independent India. Before joining politics, he taught at Madras Presidency College.

Famous quotes:

1- True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

2- We think we know we cease to learn.

3- Religion is behaviour and not mere belief.

Gautam Buddha

Gautam Buddha was born as 480 BC as Siddhartha. He was a philosopher, mendicant, meditator, spiritual teacher, and religious leader who lived in Ancient India. He is also the founder of Buddhism and is also regarded as the one who has transcended Karma and escaped the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Famous quotes:

1- No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

2- Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

3- The mind is everything. What you think you become.

Chanakya

Chanakya was the first Indian scholar who rose to fame and was also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta. He served as the professor of Political Science and Economics at the Takshila University.

Famous quotes:

1-Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.

2- A man is great by deeds, not by birth.

3- A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first and honest people are screwed first.

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. He was a Bengali poet, writer, composer, philosopher and painter. He established a school which worked as a 'connecting thread' between India and the world, reinventing the concept of 'Gurukul'.

Famous quotes:

1- I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

2- Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

3- You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. His full name was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. He was an Indian aerospace scientist. From 2002 to 2007, he served as the 11th President of India. He has also taught at various colleges such as IIT, IIM, BHU, etc.

Famous quotes:

1-You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.

2- Don't read success stories, you will only get a message. Read failure stories, you will get some ideas to get success.

3- It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824. He was an Indian philosopher, social leader and the founder of Arya Samaj. In 1876, he gave the first call of 'India for Indians' which was later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak. He also worked towards the promotion of equal rights for women.

Famous quotes:

1- A value is valuable when the value of value is valuable to oneself.

2- The soul is one in its nature, but its entities are many.

3- The tongue should express what is in the heart.

Savitribai Phule

Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831. She was an Indian social reformer, educationalist and poet. She is the first female teacher of India who played a vital role in improving women's rights in India, along with her husband. She is also regarded as the mother of Indian feminism.

Famous quotes:

1- Sit idle no more. Go get education.

2- Awake, arise and educate. Smash traditions- Liberate.

3- The lack of learning is nothing but gross bestiality. It is through the acquisition of knowledge that (he) loses his lower status and achieves the higher one.

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Datta. He was an Indian Hindu monk who was behind Ramakrishna Mission. He propagated the Gurukul system in the country, where teachers and students lived together.

Famous quotes:

1- Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached.

2- You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

3- You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

Premchand

Premchand was born on July 31, 1880, as Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava. He was known by his pen name Munshi Premchand and was an Indian writer famous for his modern Hindustani literature. He was greatly influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Famous quotes:

1-Beauty doesn't need ornaments. Softness can't bear the weight of ornaments.

2- Trust is the first step to love.

3- To be successful in life what you need is education, not literacy and degrees.

Why Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5?

The first Vice President and second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. Before serving as the President of India, he was a professor and taught in various colleges for several years.

On September 5, 1962, his students requested him to celebrate his birthday to which he asked them to mark the day as Teachers' Day. Since then, the day is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Why is Teachers Day celebrated on 5th September?