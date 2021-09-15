Thamirabarani River Civilization:Tamil Nadu, 3200 years back

Recently a US based lab has carbon dated the remains that were discovered from an ancient civilization in Tamil Nadu to 3200 years.

As per MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Beta Analytic which studied organic materials like paddy and soil that was found in an urn was discovered by archaeological excavation near Thamirabarani river. It is situated in Thoothukudi district's Sivakalai and is estimated to be 3200 years old.

Stalin informed the Assembly, "“The finding has established that the Porunai River (Thamirabarani) civilization dates back to 3,200 years. It is the task of the government to scientifically prove that the history of the Indian sub-continent should begin from the Tamil landscape.” Know more details below.

Findings of the excavation:

The Beta Analytic Testing showed that the rice and the soil dated back to 1155 BC. The reports were released on August 27 this year.

As per the reports this seems to be the oldest civilization, even crossing Vaigai Civilization that is believed to be 2600 years old.

The civilization is said to have existed prior to the 4th Century BC.

A silver coin was found at the Keezhadi excavation site. It consists of sun and moon engravings and belongs to the 4th century BC. It is before the Mauryan Emperor Ashoka's period as per the numismatics experts.

Archaeological excavations are also being carried out at places like Kodumanal, Keeladi, Korkai, Mayiladumparai, Siakalai, Adichchanallur and Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The Keeladi civilization is as old as 6th Century BC.

Major Highlight

Thamirabarani River is the shortest river in the state of Tamil Nadu. It starts in Pothigai hills of the Western Ghats in the Ambasamudram taluk and flows through Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Its last point is at Korkai from where it flows into the Gulf of Mannar.

This study could lead to the evidence of a civilization in the South of India in the later part of the Indus Valley Civilization.

What further?

The studies would be undertaken in other states and countries to search Tamil roots.

Studies would begin at the ancient ports of Muziris also called Pattanam. These would establish the existence of the ancient culture of the Chera empire.

Researches would be conducted in Quseir al-Qadim and Pernica Anekke in Egypt, Khor Rori in Oman which would help them establish Tamil Nadu's trade relations with the countries of Rome and Oman respectively.

Studies would also be conducted in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, where King Rajendra Chola had ruled.

