Explained: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - Construction and Completion of longest sea bridge of India

Mumbai is the financial capital of India. It is home to every single profession in the world. Viewed geographically, this place is surrounded by water that is the Arabian Sea from three sides giving it a creek look. The city happens to be the most populous city in India which is why the burden on local trains and public transports is very high.

Moreover the connectivity of the city being poor, hinders its economical path. Mumbai also happens to be one of the busiest ports in India which is why the poor connectivity is something that is affecting its encashment of various industrial projects. To overcome this hindrance and increase the connectivity, the government has come up with Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL.

About Mumbai Trans Harbour Link :

The link was envisaged 35 years back. It has been planned to facilitate the de-congestion of the island city by improving the connectivity between it and the mainland. This means there would be improvement in the congestion of traffic between Navi Mumbai and main land Mumbai. The Government made three attempts each in 2006, 2007 and 2013. The Government authorities took up the Project in various modes including PPP and EPC but it did not succeed. The project was designated as a regional development project and the Government of the state gave the projects ownership to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project is called Trans Harbour Link or Safety Nhava Sheva link. Navi Mumbai would be linked to Nariman point and Sewri would be linked to Nhava Sheva/ It is 21.8 kilometres long. The connectivity would be provided from Mumbai towards Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Panvel, Alibaug, Pune and Goa.

Take a look at the picture below to understand the connectivity:

Trans Harbour Link Project:Benefits

These can be listed as:

Saving in travel time, Vehicle Operating Cost and Fuel Savings Accelerated growth of Navi Mumbai Decongestion of traffic and population in island city of Mumbai Connectivity to MbPT and JNPT Ports Quicker access to Navi Mumbai International Airport Connectivity to Pune Expressway and to South India Rationalization of real estate prices in Greater Mumbai Greater economic integration of Mumbai island with Navi Mumbai and extended regions of Pune, Goa, Panvel and Alibaug Environment improvement and reduced pollution levels in the city

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project: Packages

There are various packages in which this project would be completed. These can be categorized as

Package-1: It involves construction of 10.380 km long bridge section (CH 0+000 to CH10+380) across the Mumbai Bay Including Sewri Interchange.

Package-2: It involves construction of 7.807 km long bridge section (CH 10+380 –CH 18+187) across the Mumbai Bay including Shivaji Nagar Interchange

Package-3: In this construction of 3.613 km long viaduct section (CH 18+187 – CH 21+ 800) including interchanges at State Highway-54 and at National Highway-4B near Chirle in Navi Mumbai would be done.

Package-4: Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) includes Toll and Transport Management System and Equipment Installation for the Project. PQ for Package-4 is planned to be issued at the third Quarter of 2018.

Future of the Project:

The end goal of this project would be to increase the economic activities in the Raigad area.However since its inception, the cost of the project has jumped by almost 295%. The project was proposed to be a six lane project in 2004. Its price then was INR 4500 crore which increased to 9360 crores in 2013.As per 2014 destination it was 11000 crores while in 2019 its cost was 17000 crores. The construction technologies upgradation and the advancements in the companies completing it are responsible for cost rises.

The project also passes through the economic sensitive zone (Flamingo Habitat) and Atomic Research Centre situated in Mumbai. Till 2032 it is expected 1,03,000 cars would be running across the bridge and it would be 16% of the Mumbai traffic congestion.

Source: mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in