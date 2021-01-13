What is 'The Line' City within the NEOM Project of Saudi Arabia?

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman unveiled his newest vision to diversify the country’s economy beyond oil: 'A city with no cars, roads or carbon emissions' under mega-city project NEOM.

'The Line' city within NEOM

1- Project NEOM: The vision of 170 km long city with no cars, roads or carbon emissions called 'The Line' will be part of the $500 billion projects called 'NEOM'.

2- Aim of the project: The project aims at showing 'how people and planet can co-exist in harmony'.

3- The Line: A city with no cars, roads or carbon emissions will be a walkable belt of hyper-connected future communities along the lines of nature.

4- Construction: The construction of 'The Line' is planned to start in the Q1 of 2021.

5- Cost of Infrastructure: The infrastructure cost will be from $100 to $200 billion.

6- Less than 20 minutes journey: No journey within The Line will be longer than 20 minutes. All the essential daily services, such as schools, medical clinics, leisure facilities, as well as green spaces, will be within a five-minute walk.

7- Creation of Jobs: It will create around 3.8 lakh jobs by the year 2030.

8- Residents: The city will have 1 million residents.

9- Contribution to the economy: Once the city is built, it is expected to contribute $48 billion to Saudi Arabia's economy.

Project NEOM

1- Project NEOM was announced in the year 2017 but has been plagued by scepticism and political controversy.

2- The first three characters 'NEO' are derived from the Latin word for 'new' while the last character 'M' is an abbreviation of the Arabic word 'Mostaqbal' which means 'future'.

3- It spans more than 10,000 square miles in the northwest remote area of Saudi Arabia.

4- It is located in the northwestern Tabuk Province and will span from Saudi Arabia’s Egyptian and Jordanian borders, rendering NEOM the first private zone to span to three countries.

Map of Project NEOM

5- The project has been described as a 'bold and audacious dream' on its website. It is expected to become a hub for new technologies and businesses.

6- The project will be funded by the Saudi government, PIF and local and global investors over 10 years.

Citing rising sea levels and carbon emissions, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stated, "Why do we accept sacrificing nature for development?" He further stated that the city will be a revolution to mankind.

It is to be noted that Saudi Arabia earned over half of the government revenue from crude in 2020 as Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of crude oil.

Source: NEOM

