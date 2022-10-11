These brain teasers are surely going to make you laugh!

Brain teasers are a fun way to bring back the lost excitement in your monotonous everyday schedule. Brain teasers can act as a great stress-buster when feeling lost, confused, or just superbly stressed. Brain teasers can be of multiple forms. Basically, anything and everything that is so mind-boggling that you get astonished, or anything that compels you to think out of the box to find just the right answer.

Today we bring to you seven such short, crisp, yet exciting brain teasers that will surely make you doubt your mind for one moment, and crack in laughter the other. And well, what’s better than a brain teaser that is not only quirky but also makes you laugh in this stressed-out life?

Are you ready?

Here we go!

Brain Teaser 1:

Choose the correct sentence: “The yolk of the egg is white” or “the yolk of the egg is white.”

Wait, what? What’s the difference between the two sentences after all? Is it the grammar, or the letter capitalization that differentiates the two sentences from one another? Only God knows!







Brain Teaser 2:

Hana’s mother had five children. The first was named Lala, the second was named Lele, the third was named Lili, and the fourth was named Lolo. What was the fifth child named?

Oh! Vowels are at play here!

Brain Teaser 3:

The more there is, the less you see. What is it?

Wait, what? This has made millions of readers rub their eyes thrice.

Brain Teaser 4:

How far can a dog run into the woods?

Maybe, as far as his stamina allows? Can’t we ask the dog directly?

Brain Teaser 5:

You can find it in Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, but not in Venus or Neptune. What is it?

Oh! We are not astronauts, are we? I wish I could opt for astronomy as my major!

Brain Teaser 6:

What’s full of holes but can still hold water?

How on Earth is it possible for anything with holes to hold water? There must be a problem with the question!

Brain Teaser 7:

It likes food, but water kills it. What is it?

Wait! Is it a type of organism? Oh, I didn't even take botany as my major!







Don’t sweat. Whenever we pose challenging questions, we offer answers too! Why? Well, we do not like our readers to go to bed with a disturbed mind. Here are all the answers you have been thinking about!

ANSWERS:

Let’s begin with the first question.

Brain Teaser 1:

Choose the correct sentence: “The yolk of the egg is white” or “the yolk of the egg is white.”

Answer 1:

None of them is correct. Egg yolks are not white, they are yellow!

Brain Teaser 2:

Hana’s mother had five children. The first was named Lala, the second was named Lele, the third was named Lili, and the fourth was named Lolo. What was the fifth child named?

Answer 2:

Hana, herself! How can we forget Hana?

Brain Teaser 3:

The more there is, the less you see. What is it?

Answer 3:

Fog. Without a doubt!

Brain Teaser 4:

How far can a dog run into the woods?

Answer 4:

Only halfway. Once the dog reaches halfway, it’s actually running out of the woods.

Brain Teaser 5:

You can find it in Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, but not in Venus or Neptune. What is it?

Answer 5:

The letter “R”

Brain Teaser 6:

What’s full of holes but can still hold water?

Answer 6:

Well, a sponge.

Brain Teaser 7:

It likes food, but water kills it. What is it?

Answer 7:

Fire.

We are sure you must have had a lot of fun solving these. Eager for more such brain teasers? Stay tuned!

