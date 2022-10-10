Where did the snail come from? Find the hidden snail in this optical illusion image!

Tea and cookies, bread and butter, sunlight and sunscreen; some combinations can never be separated. One such combination is rain and snails.

Just as it pours outside, you loosen up your shirt, get out of those closed walls and breathe the fresh breeze and the fragrance of the rain. No rain starts with a bang, it gradually pours, drops by drop, setting up your mood for a rain dance with your dear ones. You close your eyes and let the water droplets wash away all the worries on your face. Next, your arms automatically extend, so as to welcome the new life you feel within yourself. How can you expect your feet to stay in bondage when the rest of the body is enjoying the breeze? That's when you decide to take off your shoes and let your toes embrace the chilled wetness of the mud. As you put your feet firmly on the mud while looking at the sky hoping to spot a rainbow, the wet mud gives you a therapy-like feel, making you feel all rooted, joyous, and contended.

Your heart beats slower than usual, you are all relaxed, and no matter how bad your day was going before it started raining, your soul feels immense gratitude for the clouds. Your heart is dancing with the breeze, as water droplets touch your brows coming all the way to your beautiful smile.

Ouch!!!!!!!!

What was that?







Oh, you now have a companion who enjoys the rain with you. It's of course, a SNAIL.

While you feel all bitter for the snail now, you can't complain, because just as it is your right to enjoy the rain, it is as much his right to appreciate nature's beautiful gift. But you can't stop yourself from looking at your little toe on which the snail stuck for a few seconds. You feel gross, and the first thing you do now is put back on your shoes.

The rain seems a little less beautiful now. You start to notice the traffic jam, the mud, and the stinking of clothes more than the freshness of the weather. The snail is your culprit.

Why do snails come out after it rains?

Because it's their right. creatures of the Almighty, the snails deserve to enjoy the rain.

Well, ethically this answer may be satisfying but if you wish to dig deeper into the scientific logic, the answer is different.







Formally called gastropods, the snails rely on moisture for their survival. They have bodies that dry out rather quickly at the times they are active without moisture to support them. Thus, they only become active when it showers. Not only in rain, but you can also find snails and slugs after you water your garden.

Now that you know why snails appear in the rain, can you please help Mr. John find the snail before his child comes back from school?

Who is Mr. John?

Mr. John is a steel industrialist and deals in high-quality steel. While his profession was of not any relevance to the story, it is only to tell you that Mr. John is a wealthy man.

This wealthy man loves his child dearly, so much so, that he safeguards the child even from the tiniest of ants.

No, do not consider Henry, Mr. John's four-year-old lad, as a meek or timid one. He is super strong and super brave, as his primary poems call him and his peers of the same age group. He can fight even the scariest of dogs on the street, but if there is anything Henry is scared of is SNAILS!!!

Math Riddles With Answers: Are You Super Confident In Math? These Math Riddles Might Break Your Confidence

Help Mr. John find the snail in the picture in just 10 seconds, before Henry comes home!







The rules are pretty simple. Set the alarm on your phone for 10 seconds and start it. Now, start looking for the snail before Henry comes.

Beware, Henry must be coming anytime.

Let's get started.





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)











Could you find the snail?







Here it is!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)











Have a close look at the snail



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)





Hey readers,

Thanks a lot. You helped Mr. John find the snail. Mr. John has carefully led the snail to the backyard so that his child Henry never spots it.

Kudos to you!

You Can See The Flowers; The Trees; The Grass, But Can You See The Parrot? A Captivating Optical Illusion For You