These Math Riddles Are So Easy That They Will Probably Make You Love Maths.

Math is a subject that seems intimidating at first glance, but once you get into it, it becomes much easier.

Math is everywhere around us. From simple addition to complex calculus, mathematics plays an important role in our daily lives.

Math riddles are fun and challenging puzzles that require logical thinking. They can also be very useful in real-life situations such as job interviews, school exams, and even dating.

If you want to impress someone or even yourself, try these cool math riddles. And don’t worry, these are super fun and easy.

These 5 math riddles are so easy that they will make you fall in love with math, or re-ignite your lost love for the subject.

Are you ready to solve them?

Let’s start!

We have 5 easy math puzzles for you. Let’s see them one by one.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Try to solve each riddle in 8 seconds or less.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

The first person shakes hands with 19 people, so 19 handshakes, the second shakes hands with 28 people, so 28 handshakes, and so forth.

19+18+17+16+...+3+2+1=190

So, there are 190 handshakes in total.

Math Riddle #2

There are 5 five cards missing from the deck.

Math Riddle #3

The number of eggs must be one more than a number that is divisible by numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 since each of these numbers leaves a remainder of 1.

Hence, the least number of eggs needed is 301.

Math Riddle #4

7 crates are filled with large fruit.

=> 7 x 8 = 56 large pieces of fruit

4 crates are filled with small fruit.

=> 4 x 10 = 40 small pieces of fruit

Hence, there are 11 crates in total carrying 96 pieces of fruit.

Math Riddle #5

Strawberry = 5

Apple = 2

Grapes = 3

Pear = 1