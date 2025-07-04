This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 04 July

July 4 is one such day—packed with powerful events that shaped nations, cultures, and people.

Of course, we all know that July 4, 1776, is the day the United States declared independence from Great Britain. But that's just the beginning.

Did you know two U.S. presidents—Jefferson and Adams—died on the same July 4? Or that on this day, Saladin won a significant battle in 1187, and Saint Ulrich was canonised in 993?

From ancient treaties and fierce battles to significant scientific milestones, key inventions, and civil rights achievements, this date resonates across time.

In this article, we'll explore the many historic events that happened on July 4. Let's travel back in time and see what made today unforgettable.

