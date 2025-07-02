This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 2 July

Each day has its history, but how many of us stop to ask why? Could one day contain stories of invention, strength, culture, and then some! So, what changed on July 2?
On that day in 1776, the Continental Congress made the courageous choice to vote for an independent America, free from the rule of Britain. Fast-forward over a hundred years to July 2, 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.
The Civil Rights Act abolished segregation in public spaces and schools. Ironically, it was on that very same day that Amelia Earhart would disappear during her tried-and-true round-the-world flight endeavour.
In this article, we’ll explore all of these events and more, uncovering the tales that make July 2 so unforgettable.
What Happened On This Day – July 2?
Here’s what happened in history on July 2:
1776 – Continental Congress Votes for Independence
- The Second Continental Congress votes unanimously (with New York abstaining) for independence from Great Britain, adopting Richard Henry Lee’s resolution.
- This marks the true start of American independence, two days before the Declaration of Independence was adopted.
1839 – Mutiny on the Amistad
- Enslaved Africans aboard the Amistad revolt against their captors while en route to a Cuban sugar plantation.
- This rebellion becomes a landmark moment in the U.S. abolitionist movement.
1863 – Battle of Gettysburg Continues
-
Confederate forces under General Robert E. Lee attack Union positions at Culp’s Hill and Little Round Top but are repelled during the second day of the pivotal battle
1865 – Salvation Army Founded
-
William and Catherine Booth established the Christian Mission in London’s East End, later renamed the Salvation Army, to fight poverty and spiritual apathy.
1881 – President Garfield Shot
-
U.S. President James A. Garfield is shot by Charles J. Guiteau in Washington, D.C., just four months into his presidency. Garfield dies two months later from his wounds.
1937 – Amelia Earhart Disappears
-
Famed aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, vanish over the Pacific near Howland Island during their around-the-world flight attempt.
1947 – Soviet Union Rejects the Marshall Plan
-
Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov walks out of talks with the U.K. and France, signalling Soviet rejection of the U.S.-backed European recovery initiative, intensifying Cold War tensions.
1964 – Civil Rights Act Signed
-
President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law, prohibiting discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex, or national origin.
1977 – “Gonna Fly Now” Hits #1
-
Bill Conti’s Theme from Rocky reaches #1 on the U.S. pop charts, solidifying its place in cinematic and musical history.
1990 – Mecca Stampede Kills Over 1,400
-
A horrific stampede in a tunnel near Mecca during the Hajj pilgrimage leads to the deaths of more than 1,400 people.
1992 – One-Millionth Chevrolet Corvette Built
-
The one-millionth Corvette rolls off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In 2014, it fell into a sinkhole at the National Corvette Museum but was later restored.
1992 – Stephen Hawking Breaks Records
-
A Brief History of Time becomes the longest-running nonfiction bestseller in British publishing history.
1997 – Men in Black Premieres
-
The sci-fi comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones hits theatres, eventually earning over $250 million in the U.S. alone.
2021 – U.S. Withdraws from Bagram Air Base
-
The United States formally hands over Bagram Airfield to Afghan forces, marking a major moment in the winding down of the 20-year Afghanistan War.
2024 – India Stampede Tragedy
-
A religious gathering in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, ends in tragedy as a stampede kills at least 121 people, mostly women and children.
2024 – Sierra Leone Bans Child Marriage
-
A major human rights victory: Sierra Leone officially criminalises child marriage, a move expected to protect thousands of girls.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born on July 2?
July 2 marks notable births and deaths of influential figures across history, celebrating legacies in arts, science, and sports.
Medgar Evers (1925–1963)
-
American civil rights activist and NAACP field secretary. His assassination in 1963 became a rallying cry for the civil rights movement.
Sylvia Rivera (1951–2002)
-
A Latina drag queen and LGBTQ+ rights activist who participated in the 1969 Stonewall uprising and fought for transgender visibility.
Johnny Weir (1984– )
-
Two-time Olympic figure skater, commentator, and pop culture perso.
