This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 2 July

Each day has its history, but how many of us stop to ask why? Could one day contain stories of invention, strength, culture, and then some! So, what changed on July 2?

On that day in 1776, the Continental Congress made the courageous choice to vote for an independent America, free from the rule of Britain. Fast-forward over a hundred years to July 2, 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.

The Civil Rights Act abolished segregation in public spaces and schools. Ironically, it was on that very same day that Amelia Earhart would disappear during her tried-and-true round-the-world flight endeavour.

In this article, we’ll explore all of these events and more, uncovering the tales that make July 2 so unforgettable.

