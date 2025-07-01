This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 1 July

Have you ever wished to explore the rich history lurking behind each calendar date? Every day has a fascinating history just waiting to be uncovered. 1st July is no different.
On this day in 1867, as it was then known, Canada achieved responsible self‑government as a dominion within the British North America Act, later made a national holiday as Canada Day.
Just four years prior, in 1863, the epic Battle of Gettysburg was to start—a real turning point in the American Civil War.
Inspired by the early success of the New York race, Pierre de Coubertin’s cycling event took off. In 1903, the first Tour de France rolled through the French countryside, establishing what would become the world’s most famous bike race.
July 1 is the anniversary of one of World War I’s bloodiest fights—the Battle of the Somme in 1916. This transfer of sovereignty, often referred to as the handover, was one of the most significant global events in 1997.
In this article, we’ll travel back through these events and more to see how July 1 has made its mark on history. Read on to learn the whole story.
What Happened On This Day – July 1?
Here’s what happened in history on July 1:
1690 – Battle of the Boyne
- King William III’s Protestant army defeats the deposed King James II’s forces.
- Fought at Oldbridge, near the River Boyne in Ireland.
- This win helps secure William’s hold on power in Britain and Ireland.
1858 – Darwin & Wallace
- Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace presented their ideas on evolution.
- Joint reading at the Linnean Society in London.
- The audience is struck silent by the groundbreaking concept.
1863 – Battle of Gettysburg begins
- Union troops face Confederate forces in Pennsylvania.
- The first day halts General Lee's advance.
- It becomes a turning point in the U.S. Civil War.
1867 – Canada becomes a Dominion
- New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec unite.
- John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister.
- Canada Day is celebrated on July 1 each year.
1916 – Battle of the Somme (Day One)
- The British army suffers massive losses.
- Around 19,000 British soldiers died on the first day.
- One of World War I’s deadliest single days.
1903 – First Tour de France
- The inaugural bicycle race kicks off in France.
- It will grow into the world’s most famous cycling event.
1908 – SOS becomes the standard distress signal
- “SOS” is agreed upon internationally.
- Mariners and later all emergency services adopted it.
1941 – First TV commercial airs
- Bulova watches buys airtime during a baseball game.
- They pay just $9 for one of TV’s first ads.
1967 – Sgt. Pepper’s hits #1
- The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band tops U.S. charts.
- Stays number one for 15 weeks.
1978 – NBA lockout begins
- The players' lockout starts due to salary disputes.
- The lockout lasts 204 days and shortens the season by 50 games.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 1?
July 1 commemorates the births and deaths of historical figures, as well as the legacies of artists, scientists, and sportspeople.
Famous Birthdays on July 1
- Christian II (1481) – King of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.
- Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646) – German philosopher and mathematician.
- Comte de Rochambeau (1725) – French general who helped America in its Revolution.
- Estée Lauder (1906) – Famous American cosmetics businesswoman.
- Princess Diana (1961) – Beloved Princess of Wales.
- Dan Aykroyd (1952) – Actor from Ghostbusters.
- Pamela Anderson (1967) – Actress, known for Baywatch.
- Liv Tyler (1977) – Actress, starred in The Lord of the Rings.
- Missy Elliott (1971) – American rapper and producer.
- Carl Lewis (1961) – Olympic gold medallist in track and field.
Famous Deaths on July 1
- Mahmud II (1839) – Ottoman Sultan.
- Harriet Beecher Stowe (1896) – Author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin.
- Harriet Quimby (1912) – First U.S. woman to get a pilot's licence.
- Juan Perón (1974) – Former President of Argentina.
- Marlon Brando (2004) – Legendary Hollywood actor.
Fun Fact About July 1
- In 1916, a shark killed a man in New Jersey, proving that sharks can be dangerous to humans.
- This shocked people and led to fear of shark attacks — a fear that still exists today.
