Have you ever wished to explore the rich history lurking behind each calendar date? Every day has a fascinating history just waiting to be uncovered. 1st July is no different.

On this day in 1867, as it was then known, Canada achieved responsible self‑government as a dominion within the British North America Act, later made a national holiday as Canada Day.

Just four years prior, in 1863, the epic Battle of Gettysburg was to start—a real turning point in the American Civil War.

Inspired by the early success of the New York race, Pierre de Coubertin’s cycling event took off. In 1903, the first Tour de France rolled through the French countryside, establishing what would become the world’s most famous bike race.

July 1 is the anniversary of one of World War I’s bloodiest fights—the Battle of the Somme in 1916. This transfer of sovereignty, often referred to as the handover, was one of the most significant global events in 1997.