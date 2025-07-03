This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 July

Every day has a history tied to it. Ever wondered why July 3 feels familiar? In this article, we'll tell you why. Let's start with July 3.
On July 3, 1863, the great three‑day Battle of Gettysburg ended. It was a key win for the Union in the American Civil War and a turning point in the conflict.
In 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army. In 1608, Samuel de Champlain founded Quebec City, the first permanent European settlement in Canada.
On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes tragically shot down Iran Air Flight 655, killing all aboard. And in 2013, Egypt's first elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was removed in a military coup.
In this article, we'll explore each of these events. We'll look at why they matter today.
What Happened On This Day—July 03?
Here’s what happened in history on July 03:
Battle of Gettysburg Ends (July 1–3, 1863)
- The famous three‑day Battle of Gettysburg ended on July 3, 1863.
- Union forces held firm during Pickett’s Charge.
- Confederate General Lee’s invasion of the North failed, marking a turning point in the Civil War.
Early Leadership (July 3, 1775)
- George Washington officially took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- He rode in front of the troops and drew his sword to mark the moment.
Ocean Speed Record (July 3, 1952)
- The S.S. United States left New York on her maiden voyage to France.
- She broke the eastbound Atlantic speed record—and also the westbound on her return.
Later History & Events
- 1887: Gunfighter Clay Allison died in a wagon accident.
- 1890: Idaho became the 43rd U.S. state.
- 1918: Sultan Mehmed V of the Ottoman Empire passed away.
- 1938: Britain’s Mallard steam locomotive set a world speed record of 126 mph.
- 1940: The British Navy bombed French ships at Mers‑el‑Kébir, Algeria.
- 1944: Soviet troops recaptured Minsk from Nazi Germany.
- 1950: First naval air strikes in the Korean War launched by USS Valley Forge and HMS Triumph.
- 1971: Singer Jim Morrison of The Doors died in Paris.
- 1988: USS Vincennes shot down Iran Air Flight 655, killing 290 people.
- 2011: Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon title.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 03?
Here are the most notable famous personalities born and died on July 3:
Born on July 3
- Franz Kafka (1883–1924): Czech-born writer best known for The Trial and The Metamorphosis, exploring themes of alienation and anxiety.
- George M. Cohan (1878–1942): American actor, playwright, and songwriter behind hits like “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Over There”.
- Tom Cruise (born 1962): Internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor known for Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, and Jerry Maguire.
- Connie Nielsen (born 1965): Danish actress recognised for roles in Gladiator, Wonder Woman, and Nymphomaniac.
- Tom Stoppard (born 1937): Renowned British playwright famous for works like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.
- Also born on this day: Samuel de Champlain (1567–1635), Leoš Janáček (1854–1928), Elizabeth Edwards (1949–2010), Audra McDonald (1970‑present), Julian Assange, Olivia Munn, Sebastian Vettel, and Dave Barry.
Died on July 3
- Jim Morrison (1943–1971): Iconic lead singer of The Doors, died in Paris at age 27.
- Brian Jones (1942–1969): Original founding member and multi-instrumentalist of The Rolling Stones, died aged 27.
- Andy Griffith (1926–2012): Beloved American actor and comedian best known for The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock, died of a heart attack at 86.
- Theodor Herzl (1860–1904): Austrian journalist and founder of modern political Zionism.
- Rudy Vallee (1901–1986): Popular American singer, actor, and radio personality.
- Don Drysdale (1936–1993): Hall of Fame MLB pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Jim Backus (1913–1989): Actor known as the voice of Mr Magoo and for playing Thurston Howell III on Gilligan’s Island.
- Mehmed V (1844–1918): Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, died on July 3, 1918.
- Clay Allison (1841–1887): Wild West gunfighter who died in a wagon accident.
- Deems Taylor (1885–1966): American composer and music critic.
