This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 July

Every day has a history tied to it. Ever wondered why July 3 feels familiar? In this article, we'll tell you why. Let's start with July 3.

On July 3, 1863, the great three‑day Battle of Gettysburg ended. It was a key win for the Union in the American Civil War and a turning point in the conflict.

In 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army. In 1608, Samuel de Champlain founded Quebec City, the first permanent European settlement in Canada.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes tragically shot down Iran Air Flight 655, killing all aboard. And in 2013, Egypt's first elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was removed in a military coup.

In this article, we'll explore each of these events. We'll look at why they matter today.

