Brain teasers are not just quick puzzles; in fact, they are a miniature exercise for your brain. They are meant to challenge the way you observe, think, and connect small details to make a whole. For this teaser, what looks as a simple scene contains clues or discrepancies that are anything but common. You can see that some kid is jogging, nothing odd about a park, and it is a nice morning. But when you look closely, you will see that the scene contains some small subtle discrepancies that can throw your eye. They are meant to have you slow down, focus, and think about what you are looking at. Gather your focus and reasoning skills to dive into this cleverly constructed visual teaser. Can You Spot the 3 Mistakes Near the Boy Jogging in the Park in 15 Seconds?

Here is a quick and fun observation test to challenge how sharp your eye really is. This image shows a boy jogging through a quiet city park on a fresh and quiet morning. Neatly and modestly equipped, he jogs through the peaceful scene. Everything appears normal when you first glance at the photo; the stillness of the morning, the bench, the dog, the lovely atmosphere of the sunrise is surreal. But don't let that simple moment fool you. There are 3 strange errors in this scene which appear like fitting into the picture, but they don't make sense. Kindly examine the scene closely and take 15 seconds to see if you can detect and identify all the mistakes. Think you have a sharp eye?

You have 15 Seconds to Spot the Errors and the countdown has begun! Three... Two... One... And... Time is Up! Were You Able to Spot the 3 Errors? Let's find out!