Diwali 2022: Tips by Experts for a Safe and Happy Celebration of Festival of Lights

Diwali, the festival of light is knocking! The zeal for the celebration can be felt around the corner with a hint of fear due to the ongoing pandemic and pollution. Merrymaking can tap into the happy nerve but the continuity of coronavirus and air pollution will surely add to the misery. So, to cut back on the troubles, and to enjoy a safe, happy, and healthy Diwali follow these tips by experts.

Wear your mask while you celebrate with others to avoid exposure to pollutants and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Don't sanitize your hands before lighting the diyas. Sanitizers include alcohol, making them flammable. As a result, using them just before lighting a diya could result in a fire and burns.

Immunity is boosted by vitamin C. Consume foods high in magnesium, omega fatty acids, and vitamin C to maintain a strong immune system.

Attending a sizable celebration for Diwali is not advised. Make an effort to spend Diwali at home with your loved ones and close friends. Maintain social distance and avoid shaking hands if you are meeting someone outside.

Right now, pollution levels are skyrocketing. Decide to work out indoors as opposed to skipping a workout. Additionally, it is advised that kids keep their outdoor activities to a minimum at this time.

We frequently forget the silent family members while enjoying the festivities since pets are a part of the family. The loud cracker noises frequently frighten pets, which causes them to tremble and act restlessly. As a result, we might choose a quiet Diwali so that the pets experience less noise and pollution.