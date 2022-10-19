Tired of reading blogs? Try these popular math riddles!

Math is a subject that is super complex, but many don't realize that it is equally interesting.

Recall the days when you did not like math. Well, in reality, there were some mathematical concepts that you did enjoy. The only problem was the pressure to score well.

You liked the mathematical concepts that forced you to think out of the box, but you failed to appreciate them as you were always told to score well in them.

Also, you were never allowed to make mistakes. Math is a subject that asks you to find ways and reach the right answer. The subject demands you to open your mind, but the academic pressures ask you to simply learn what the teacher says and score better than others.







All these pressures never allowed you to like the subject.

Here we are, at your help, yet again!

We bring you some interesting math riddles, without asking you to score well. You just need to try these popular riddles and enjoy them. And oh, we have also mentioned the answers at the end for your ease.



Math Riddles







Math Riddle 1:

I am a three-digit number. My second digit is 4 times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. What number am I?











Math Riddle 2:

In an odd little town, was an odd little stream, with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied, “All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish. Isn’t that odd?” How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?







Math Riddle 3:

Leon works at the aquarium. When he tries to put each turtle in its own tank, he has too many. But if he puts two turtles per tank, he has one tank too many. How many turtles and how many tanks does Leon have?

Math Riddle 4:

There is a clothing store in Smithville. The owner has devised his own method of pricing items. A vest costs $20, socks cost $25, a tie costs $15 and a blouse costs $30. Using the method, how much would a pair of underwear cost?







ANSWERS!

Answer 1:

141

Answer 2:

One

Answer 3:

One

Answer 4:

$45 because the pricing method consists of charging $5 for each letter required to spell the item.

Didn't you enjoy these? Well, everything appears a cakewalk without performance pressure.

