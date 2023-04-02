Today in History, 2 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 2 April: We have entered the second day of April as it just seems like this is going to end soon too. Therefore, to make this day worthwhile, we are here with some interesting facts about today that will make you wonder about more events that happened today. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Hindu and Muslim riots started in Calcutta, physicist Robert Watson-Watt received a patent for RADAR and India won the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1416, Alfonso became the King of Aragon.

In 1559, the first treaty of Le Cateau-Cambrésis was signed between France and England.

In 1860, the first Italian Parliament meeting was held at Turin.

In 1866, US President Andrew Johnson ended the civil war in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.

In 1878, the first issue of Rotterdam's Newspaper was published.

In 1917, US President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany.

In 1921, Albert Einstein lectured in New York City on his new "Theory of Relativity".

In 1926, Hindu and Muslim riots started in Calcutta.

In 1935, physicist Robert Watson-Watt received a patent for RADAR.

In 1970, Meghalaya became an autonomous state within Assam state.

Sports Events Today

In 2011, India won the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

In 2012, Kentucky defeated Kansas by 67-59 at the 74th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 2017, South Carolina defeated Mississippi State by 67-55 in the 36th NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1932, "Tarzan the Ape Man" starring Johnny Weissmuller was released.

In 1956, soap operas "Edge of Night" and "As the World Turns" premiered on TV.

In 1974, Glenda Jackson and Jack Lemmon won Oscars for "The Sting" at the 46th Academy Award.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1966 C.S. Forester was an author who was regarded as one of the most iconic authors who was best known for writing tales of naval warfare. Some of his recognized novels include 'The African Queen’ and The Good Shepherd. 2 2003 Charles Edwin Hatcher was an American singer and songwriter best recognized for his songs like ‘Stop the War Now, ‘Back Street’ and ‘Ain’t it Hell Up in Harlem’ 3 2010 Chris Kanyon was an American professional wrestler who is a two times winner of the WCW World Tag Team Championship' and 'WWF Tag Team Championship' 4 2018 Susan Florence Anspach was an American actress best remembered for her movies ‘Play It Again’, ‘Blume in Love’, and ‘Blood Red’. 5 2020 Logan Williams was a Canadian actor who gained prominence for his role in the superhero television series, The Flash. Unfortunately, he died due to drug abuse at the age of 16.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1969 Ajay Devgan is an Indian actor who started his career with the blockbuster film Phool Aur Kaante and has now become one of the prominent faces of Indian Cinema. Devgan is best known for his role in the movie ‘Singham’ and ‘Drishyam 2 1973 Roselyn Sánchez is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, model and producer best known for playing Elena Delgado in the TV series ‘Without a Trace’ for which she received 2 1975 José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal is an American actor who gained prominence for playing the role of Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of ‘Game of Thrones’ and Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos. 3 1977 Michael Fassbender is an Irish actor who rose to prominence for playing the role of IRA activist Bobby Sands in the historical-drama film ‘Hunger’. He is a four-time winner of the British Academy Film Awards. 5 1984 Devale Ellis is an American actor and former American football wide receiver, Ellis is best recognized for his performances in movies like ‘Single Black Female’ and ‘A Christmas Fumble’

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 2nd April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (31st March)

Today in History (1st April)