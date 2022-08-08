Today in History: Know the importance of 8th August in Indian and US History

This Day In History: The 8th day of the 8th month of the Gregorian calendar is actually the 220th day of a year. With regard to a leap year, it is the 221st day. August 8 is associated with many remarkable events in history. Read on to know our compilation of the events that make August 8 a special day.

On This Day- August 8- Events Of Great Importance

1. Quit India Movement Commenced

August 8, is a special date with regard to the Indian Independence Struggle. It is celebrated as the Quit India Movement Day, as Mahatma Gandhi launched the revolutionary Quit India Movement or the Bharat Chhordo Andolan on August 8, 1942.

The Mumbai session of the AICC passed the resolution for the Quit India Movement on August 8, 1942.

2. Measure To Increase US Representatives in Congress Signed By William Howard Taft

Today, in 1911, a measure was signed by President William Howard Taft to raise the number of US representatives from 391 to 433. This measure came into effect with the next Congress.

3. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s Birthday

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was born on 8th August 1994. She made India proud by bringing home the silver medal in the Women’s 49kg division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Not only this, the proud lady has won not one but many medals in the World Championship and Commonwealth Games.

Not to miss, she has won the prestigious Padma Shri from the Government of India for her contributions in the field of sports.

4. The United States And Britain Peace Talks on August 8, 1814

On this day in 1814, peace talks between Britain and the United States commenced in Ghent, Belgium amidst the War of 1812. The Treaty of Ghent thus signed restored relations between the two countries.

5. Napoleon Bonaparte Set Sail For Exile

On 8th August 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set his journey to St. Helena for the purpose of spending the rest of his days in exile.

6. Nazi Saboteurs Executed In Washington, D.C. In 1942

During the Second World War, six Nazi Saboteurs were executed in Washington on 8th August 1942. Two others who reportedly cooperated were spared.

7. President Richard Nixon Announced His Resignation

The 8th Of August is an important date in the history of America. In the US, August 8, 1974, is seen as the date when President Richard Nixon announced his decision to resign the following day in the wake of the revelations of the Watergate scandal.

8. US Instrument of Charter Was Signed

The 8th of August is an important date to remember as on this date President Harry S. Truman signed the US instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. Moreover, the Soviet Union declared War against Japan during the Second World War.

9. Crowning of Emperor Krishnadev Raya

Talking about the medieval history of India, 8th August, 1509 is the date when Emperor Krishnadeva Raya was crowned. The event marked the beginning of the regeneration of the Vijayanagara Empire.

10. Writer and Actor Bhisham Sahni’s Birthday

Prominent Indian writer and actor Bhisham Sahni was born on 8th August, 1915. He is celebrated for his famous novel and screenplay Tamas. Based on the dark scenarios of the Partition of India in 1947, the epic piece of work gained immense popularity. He was undoubtedly a distinguished voice in Hindi literature.

11. Death Anniversary Of Guru Nityananda (Nov 1987- 8th August, 1961)

Notable Indian guru, Guru Nityananda passed away on 8th August, 1961. He was born in Koyilandy, Madras Presidency, British India. It is said that the guru has always been in an advanced enlightened spiritual state ever since he was a child. The name Nityananda means “always blissful.” The guru’s samadhi is located in Ganeshpuri.