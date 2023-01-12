Today’s Wordle: 572 Hints and Clues of 12 January with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Wordle is not just a game, it is an addiction! People all over the globe leave their important tasks just for the adrenaline rush they get after successfully crashing the wordle of the day. Who said games are not taken seriously? Have you ever closely observed anyone trying their hand at the Wordle game? Well, that is when you will notice the tense lines, the worry, the sweating, and the excitement, on the face of the player trying to guess the wordle of the day. That is the charm of Wordle.

Hey, the game is not easy. It involves the help of relevant hints.

Interested to know the hints for the wordle today?

Scroll down!







Hints for today’s Wordle 572:

Wordle Hint 1:

The word does not end in a vowel.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word starts with either “L” or “S”.

Wordle Hint 3:

The vowels in the word are placed consecutively.

Wordle Hint 4:

The word has a “P” in it.

Wordle Hint 5:

The word either ends with a “G” or a “T”.

Here comes our special SUPER CLUE:

Wordle Super Clue:



The word rhymes well with “SLEPT”.

Wordle 572 Answer:

Wordle 572 answer for 12 January is LEAPT.