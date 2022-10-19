Today’s Wordle 487 October 19 Clues and Answers

The internet-based puzzle game, Wordle, is one of the most popular puzzles in the world.

Wordle, now published by the New York Times, is loved by puzzle enthusiasts all over the world. It has everything- it is thought-provoking, challenges your critical thinking abilities, and enhances your vocabulary.

Today's Wordle 487 is one tough nut to crack.

People with an extensive vocabulary can easily guess the word.

However, we are here to assist you in solving Wordle Today. We have all the clues you might need to correctly guess the word, after all, there are only six guesses given to you.

We also have the answer for those who were unable to guess the Wordle.

Today’s Wordle 487 October 19 Clues

The word is a noun and a verb.

There are two vowels, one after the other, in today’s Wordle.

A, e, an o are not present.

The word means "a peculiar aspect of someone.”

All the best!

Today’s Wordle 487 October 19 Answers

Congratulations are in order to those who were able to guess the word of Wordle 487 Today.

For those who could not guess the word, we will reveal the answers now.

The answer to today's Wordle 487 October 19 is

QUIRK

We hope that you had fun solving the popular word puzzle, Wordle with us.

