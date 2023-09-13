Top 10 World-Class Soccer Players Who Chose Brazil Over MLS

Brazilian soccer boasts a venerable heritage and a remarkable knack for enticing prodigious talents from across the globe. Nevertheless, in recent times, certain world-renowned soccer players have elected to ply their trade in Brazil, eschewing the conventional trajectory toward Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Within this exposition, we shall spotlight these global icons who currently grace Brazilian football's grounds.

10 World Class Players Who Chose Brazil Over MLS

Here is a list of players who decided to move to Brazilian Football instead of moving to MLS:

These players have consciously chosen the vibrant Brazilian football arena over the cash-rich MLS, underscoring that Brazilian soccer still presents an enticing prospect for world-class talents. It is essential to note that their preference for Brazil does not signify an outright dismissal of the MLS.

Rather, their presence enriches any league they grace, captures global attention, and serves as a wellspring of inspiration for budding local talents aspiring to attain the zenith of their abilities. Ultimately, the decision to ply their trade in Brazil stands as an astute choice for these illustrious players.

1. Marcelo - Fluminense

Left-back extraordinaire Marcelo, a luminary who once dazzled at Real Madrid, opted for a return to his Brazilian roots, donning the jersey of Fluminense. His wealth of experience and impeccable class have unquestionably elevated the standards of the Brazilian Championship, while also serving as a fount of inspiration for emerging local talents.

2. Luis Suárez - Grêmio

Luis Suárez, acclaimed as one of the preeminent forwards in the world, made the astonishing choice of joining Grêmio following his tenure at Atlético Madrid.

His presence in the Brazilian Championship has undeniably heightened the league's visibility, affording Brazilian enthusiasts the rare privilege of witnessing one of history's most prolific goal-scorers in action.

3. James Rodríguez – São Paulo

James Rodríguez, celebrated for his performances at Real Madrid and Everton, cast his lot with São Paulo. His arrival has bestowed a touch of elegance upon the team's midfield and introduced a global dimension to Brazilian soccer.

4. Diego Costa – Botafogo

The fiercely competitive striker Diego Costa chose Botafogo as his new footballing haven. His formidable physicality and clinical goal-scoring prowess have proven pivotal for the club, all the while casting a brilliant spotlight on Brazilian football.

5.Lucas Moura – São Paulo

Lucas Moura, formerly a luminary at Tottenham Hotspur, found in São Paulo the ideal platform to sustain his illustrious career at the highest echelons of the sport. His virtuosity and versatility have constituted essential ingredients in the club's triumphs while also catalyzing the development of emerging talents.

6. David Luiz – Flamengo

Following an illustrious European career, David Luiz returned to Brazil to align himself with the storied Flamengo. His sagacious leadership and wealth of experience have been pivotal in securing important titles for the team.

7. Fernandinho – Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho, a former stalwart of Manchester City's midfield, elected to don the colours of Athletico Paranaense in Brazil. His consummate quality in the heart of the park has fortified the team's foundation and injected an added layer of finesse into Brazilian soccer.

8. Arturo Vidal – Athletico Paranaense

Another distinguished campaigner in European football, Arturo Vidal, joined forces with Athletico Paranaense, where he formed a formidable midfield partnership with Fernandinho. His presence has significantly bolstered the league's competitiveness.

9. Dimitri Payet – Vasco da Gama

Renowned for his deft ball-handling and creative prowess, Dimitri Payet graced Vasco da Gama with his exceptional talents. His contributions have been nothing short of remarkable, and his decision to ply his trade in Brazil elicited a delightful surprise among the fervent fans.

10. Rafael – Botafogo

Rafael, a once-familiar face at Manchester United, chose Botafogo as his Brazilian footballing outpost. His wealth of defensive expertise continues to be invaluable for the club, and he continues to excel within the league's competitive milieu.

