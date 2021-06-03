What is the Ugliest Language in India Controversy?

If you Google search the ugliest language in India, the search result displays: The answer is Kannada, a language spoken by around 40 million people in south India. It was first seen on debtconsolidationsquad.com. The website which now shows 429 error, earlier featured a list of 15 questions and answers related to the languages, including the easiest language in India and most beautiful language in India.

The Karnataka State Government said that it will take legal action against tech giant Google over the ugliest language in India controversy.

In a response to the aforementioned controversy, Google issued an apology which stated, "Search isn’t always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the Internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologize for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments."

Following this, there's an outrage on social media. People are demanding that Google must apologize and take strict action against it. The language is spoken by 60 million people and is one of the oldest languages in the world.

Thincnext, an IT company based in Bangalore, has started a petition on change.org to remove the search result from Google. So far, 2,271 people have signed it (at the time of writing this article).

President AAP Youth Wing, Karnataka, Mukund Gowda, shared a letter on Facebook which he wrote to Google India Vice President Sanjay Gupta. He wrote, "I take a serious exception to the search results shown by Google when someone searches for 'Ugliest Languages in India'. Unfortunately, 'Kannada' is the answer which comes up on the screen."

He further wrote, "While there is no Ugly Language in India, Google should have been sensitive to even show any result for this search. I believe this is the result gathered based on inputs and user experience that is logged as answered by some anti-Kannada users of Google."

He requested Sanjay Singh, Google India VP to immediately take down the search result and trace people who are playing with the sentiments of Kannadigas.

President of Kannada Development Authority TS Nagabharana was quoted by TV9Kannada as saying, "We have got into the legal battle over this issue. Legal notice sent to Google condemning Kannada. The humiliation of one another in terms of ground, water, language and culture cannot be tolerated. Clearly, this is some kind of systematic conspiracy. Kannadigas, the moods of the Kannada language, are ambushed to create such an opportunity. It is not our job to resist. Instead, these types of events must be kept in check."

About the Kannada Language 1- One of the oldest languages in the world, Kannada is a Dravidian Language predominantly spoken by the people of Karnataka, India. 2- It is one of the Scheduled Languages of India and the Official and Administrative language of Karnataka. 3- It is spoken by around 60 million people and is written using the Kannada script, which evolved from the 5th-century Kadamba script. 4- Kannada literature has been honoured with 8 Jnanapith awards, the most for any Dravidian language and the second-highest for any Indian language. 5- The Government of India has designated it as a classical language of the country.

