UNESCO Intangible Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India

India has had a proud moment as UNESCO has added Kolkata’s Durga Puja to the World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a Press Statement said that the Durga Puja festival has come to signify "home-coming" to one's roots.

Take a look at the list of all inclusions in the UNESCO World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage from India below:

UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India

1 Kutiyattam, Sanskrit theatre 2 The tradition of Vedic chanting 3 Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana 4 Ramman, religious festival and ritual theatre of the Garhwal Himalayas, India 5 Chhau dance 6 Kalbelia folk songs and dances of Rajasthan 7 Mudiyettu, ritual theatre and dance drama of Kerala 8 Durga Puja in Kolkata 9 Buddhist chanting of Ladakh: recitation of sacred Buddhist texts in the trans-Himalayan Ladakh region, Jammu and Kashmir, India 10 Sankirtana, ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur 11 Traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab, India 12 Nawrouz, Novruz, Nowrouz, Nowrouz, Nawrouz, Nauryz, Nooruz, Nowruz, Navruz, Nevruz, Nowruz, Navruz 13 Yoga 14 Kumbh Mela

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021:

Durga Puja is included in the list as it is observed to be the best instance of Public Performance of religion and art. It is also a platform for collaborative artists and designers. Take a look at the complete list of intangible cultural heritage

SNo Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021 Country/ Place of origin 1 Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya The Syrian Arab Republic 2 Arabic calligraphy: knowledge, skills and practices Saudi Arabia – Algeria – Bahrain – Egypt – Iraq – Jordan – Kuwait – Lebanon – Mauritania – Morocco – Oman – Palestine – Sudan – Tunisia – United Arab Emirates – Yemen 3 Art of Xòe dance of the Tai people in Viet Nam Vietnam 4 Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal Senegal 5 Community festivities in Campo Maior Portugal 6 Congolese rumba The Democratic Republic of the Congo – Congo 7 Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi Festivity Panama 8 Durga Puja in Kolkata India 9 Dutar making craftsmanship and traditional music performing art combined with singing Turkmenistan 10 Falak Tajikistan 11 Falconry, a living human heritage United Arab Emirates – Austria – Belgium – Croatia – Czechia – France – Germany – Hungary – Ireland – Italy – Kazakhstan – Republic of Korea – Kyrgyzstan – Mongolia – Morocco – Netherlands – Pakistan – Poland – Portugal – Qatar – Saudi Arabia – Slovakia – Spain – Syrian Arab Republic 12 Festive cycle around the devotion and worship towards Saint John the Baptist Venezuela (the Bolivarian Republic of) 13 Fiji Bahrain 14 Gamelan Indonesia 15 Grand Festival of Tarija Bolivia (Plurinational State of) 16 Hüsn-i Hat, traditional calligraphy in Islamic art in Turkey Turkey 17 Inuit drum dancing and singing Denmark 18 Kaustinen fiddle playing and related practices and expressions Finland 19 L-Għana, a Maltese folksong tradition Malta 20 Malagasy Kabary, the Malagasy oratorical art Madagascar 21 Moutya Seychelles 22 Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand Thailand 23 Nordic clinker boat traditions Denmark – Finland – Iceland – Norway – Sweden 24 Pasillo, song and poetry Ecuador 25 Pottery-related values, knowledge, lore and practices of the Awajún people Peru 26 Songket Malaysia 27 Tbourida Morocco 28 The art of embroidery in Palestine, practices, skills, knowledge and rituals Palestine 29 Traditional craft skills and arts of Al-Naoor Iraq 30 Traditional craftsmanship of making Dumbara Ratā Kalāla Sri Lanka 31 Visoko multipart singing from Dolen and Satovcha, South-western Bulgaria Bulgaria

List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding 32 Building and use of expanded dugout boats in the Soomaa region Estonia 33 Carolinian wayfinding and canoe making Micronesia (the Federated States of) 34 Cultural practices and expressions linked to the 'M’Bolon', a traditional musical percussion instrument Mali 35 Tais, traditional textile Timor-Leste

Union Minister Amit Shah also mentioned in his tweet, "The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity. It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud."

Indian elements on the intangible cultural heritage list include Kutiyattam, Tradition of Vedic chanting, Ramlila etc. Ramman, Chhau dance and Kalbelia folk songs, Mudiyettu are also included in the list.

