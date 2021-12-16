UNESCO Intangible Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India
India has had a proud moment as UNESCO has added Kolkata’s Durga Puja to the World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a Press Statement said that the Durga Puja festival has come to signify "home-coming" to one's roots.
🔴 BREAKING— UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) December 15, 2021
Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the #IntangibleHeritage list.
Congratulations #India 🇮🇳! 👏
ℹ️https://t.co/gkiPLq3P0F #LivingHeritage pic.twitter.com/pdQdcf33kT
Take a look at the list of all inclusions in the UNESCO World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage from India below:
UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India
|
1
|
Kutiyattam, Sanskrit theatre
|
2
|
The tradition of Vedic chanting
|
3
|
Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana
|
4
|
Ramman, religious festival and ritual theatre of the Garhwal Himalayas, India
|
5
|
Chhau dance
|
6
|
Kalbelia folk songs and dances of Rajasthan
|
7
|
Mudiyettu, ritual theatre and dance drama of Kerala
|
8
|
Durga Puja in Kolkata
|
9
|
Buddhist chanting of Ladakh: recitation of sacred Buddhist texts in the trans-Himalayan Ladakh region, Jammu and Kashmir, India
|
10
|
Sankirtana, ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur
|
11
|
Traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab, India
|
12
|
Nawrouz, Novruz, Nowrouz, Nowrouz, Nawrouz, Nauryz, Nooruz, Nowruz, Navruz, Nevruz, Nowruz, Navruz
|
13
|
Yoga
|
14
|
Kumbh Mela
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021:
Durga Puja is included in the list as it is observed to be the best instance of Public Performance of religion and art. It is also a platform for collaborative artists and designers. Take a look at the complete list of intangible cultural heritage
|
SNo
|
Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021
|
Country/ Place of origin
|
1
|
Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya
|
The Syrian Arab Republic
|
2
|
Arabic calligraphy: knowledge, skills and practices
|
Saudi Arabia – Algeria – Bahrain – Egypt – Iraq – Jordan – Kuwait – Lebanon – Mauritania – Morocco – Oman – Palestine – Sudan – Tunisia – United Arab Emirates – Yemen
|
3
|
Art of Xòe dance of the Tai people in Viet Nam
|
Vietnam
|
4
|
Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal
|
Senegal
|
5
|
Community festivities in Campo Maior
|
Portugal
|
6
|
Congolese rumba
|
The Democratic Republic of the Congo – Congo
|
7
|
Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi Festivity
|
Panama
|
8
|
Durga Puja in Kolkata
|
India
|
9
|
Dutar making craftsmanship and traditional music performing art combined with singing
|
Turkmenistan
|
10
|
Falak
|
Tajikistan
|
11
|
Falconry, a living human heritage
|
United Arab Emirates – Austria – Belgium – Croatia – Czechia – France – Germany – Hungary – Ireland – Italy – Kazakhstan – Republic of Korea – Kyrgyzstan – Mongolia – Morocco – Netherlands – Pakistan – Poland – Portugal – Qatar – Saudi Arabia – Slovakia – Spain – Syrian Arab Republic
|
12
|
Festive cycle around the devotion and worship towards Saint John the Baptist
|
Venezuela (the Bolivarian Republic of)
|
13
|
Fiji
|
Bahrain
|
14
|
Gamelan
|
Indonesia
|
15
|
Grand Festival of Tarija
|
Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
|
16
|
Hüsn-i Hat, traditional calligraphy in Islamic art in Turkey
|
Turkey
|
17
|
Inuit drum dancing and singing
|
Denmark
|
18
|
Kaustinen fiddle playing and related practices and expressions
|
Finland
|
19
|
L-Għana, a Maltese folksong tradition
|
Malta
|
20
|
Malagasy Kabary, the Malagasy oratorical art
|
Madagascar
|
21
|
Moutya
|
Seychelles
|
22
|
Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand
|
Thailand
|
23
|
Nordic clinker boat traditions
|
Denmark – Finland – Iceland – Norway – Sweden
|
24
|
Pasillo, song and poetry
|
Ecuador
|
25
|
Pottery-related values, knowledge, lore and practices of the Awajún people
|
Peru
|
26
|
Songket
|
Malaysia
|
27
|
Tbourida
|
Morocco
|
28
|
The art of embroidery in Palestine, practices, skills, knowledge and rituals
|
Palestine
|
29
|
Traditional craft skills and arts of Al-Naoor
|
Iraq
|
30
|
Traditional craftsmanship of making Dumbara Ratā Kalāla
|
Sri Lanka
|
31
|
Visoko multipart singing from Dolen and Satovcha, South-western Bulgaria
|
Bulgaria
|
List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding
|
32
|
Building and use of expanded dugout boats in the Soomaa region
|
Estonia
|
33
|
Carolinian wayfinding and canoe making
|
Micronesia (the Federated States of)
|
34
|
Cultural practices and expressions linked to the 'M’Bolon', a traditional musical percussion instrument
|
Mali
|
35
|
Tais, traditional textile
|
Timor-Leste
Union Minister Amit Shah also mentioned in his tweet, "The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity. It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud."
Indian elements on the intangible cultural heritage list include Kutiyattam, Tradition of Vedic chanting, Ramlila etc. Ramman, Chhau dance and Kalbelia folk songs, Mudiyettu are also included in the list.
Also Read|
List of All UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
UPSC (IAS) Time-Table 2022: Study Plan (Based On UPSC Syllabus) As Per New UPSC Calendar for Civil Services Prelims