Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UNESCO Intangible Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India

Kolkata's Durga Puja has been a recent addition to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List 2021 from India. The list makes the total number of inclusions from India to 14 now. Take a look at the complete list below.
Created On: Dec 16, 2021 12:00 IST
Modified On: Dec 16, 2021 12:38 IST
UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021
UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021

India has had a proud moment as UNESCO has added Kolkata’s Durga Puja to the World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a Press Statement said that the Durga Puja festival has come to signify "home-coming" to one's roots.

Take a look at the list of all inclusions in the UNESCO World List of Intangible Cultural Heritage from India below:

UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021: All Inclusions From India

1

Kutiyattam, Sanskrit theatre

2

The tradition of Vedic chanting

3

Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana

4

Ramman, religious festival and ritual theatre of the Garhwal Himalayas, India

5

Chhau dance

6

Kalbelia folk songs and dances of Rajasthan

7

Mudiyettu, ritual theatre and dance drama of Kerala

8

Durga Puja in Kolkata

9

Buddhist chanting of Ladakh: recitation of sacred Buddhist texts in the trans-Himalayan Ladakh region, Jammu and Kashmir, India

10

Sankirtana, ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur

11

Traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab, India

12

Nawrouz, Novruz, Nowrouz, Nowrouz, Nawrouz, Nauryz, Nooruz, Nowruz, Navruz, Nevruz, Nowruz, Navruz

13

Yoga

14

Kumbh Mela

 

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021:

Durga Puja is included in the list as it is observed to be the best instance of Public Performance of religion and art. It is also a platform for collaborative artists and designers. Take a look at the complete list of intangible cultural heritage

SNo

Intangible Cultural Heritage 2021

Country/ Place of origin

1

Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya

The Syrian Arab Republic

2

Arabic calligraphy: knowledge, skills and practices

Saudi Arabia – Algeria – Bahrain – Egypt – Iraq – Jordan – Kuwait – Lebanon – Mauritania – Morocco – Oman – Palestine – Sudan – Tunisia – United Arab Emirates – Yemen

3

Art of Xòe dance of the Tai people in Viet Nam

Vietnam

4

Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal

Senegal

5

Community festivities in Campo Maior

Portugal

6

Congolese rumba

The Democratic Republic of the Congo – Congo

7

Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi Festivity

Panama

8

Durga Puja in Kolkata

India

9

Dutar making craftsmanship and traditional music performing art combined with singing

Turkmenistan

10

Falak

Tajikistan

11

Falconry, a living human heritage

United Arab Emirates – Austria – Belgium – Croatia – Czechia – France – Germany – Hungary – Ireland – Italy – Kazakhstan – Republic of Korea – Kyrgyzstan – Mongolia – Morocco – Netherlands – Pakistan – Poland – Portugal – Qatar – Saudi Arabia – Slovakia – Spain – Syrian Arab Republic

12

Festive cycle around the devotion and worship towards Saint John the Baptist

Venezuela (the Bolivarian Republic of)

13

Fiji

Bahrain

14

Gamelan

Indonesia

15

Grand Festival of Tarija

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

16

Hüsn-i Hat, traditional calligraphy in Islamic art in Turkey

Turkey

17

Inuit drum dancing and singing

Denmark

18

Kaustinen fiddle playing and related practices and expressions

Finland

19

L-Għana, a Maltese folksong tradition

Malta

20

Malagasy Kabary, the Malagasy oratorical art

Madagascar

21

Moutya

Seychelles

22

Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand

Thailand

23

Nordic clinker boat traditions

Denmark – Finland – Iceland – Norway – Sweden

24

Pasillo, song and poetry

Ecuador

25

Pottery-related values, knowledge, lore and practices of the Awajún people

Peru

26

Songket

Malaysia

27

Tbourida

Morocco

28

The art of embroidery in Palestine, practices, skills, knowledge and rituals

Palestine

29

Traditional craft skills and arts of Al-Naoor

Iraq

30

Traditional craftsmanship of making Dumbara Ratā Kalāla

Sri Lanka

31

Visoko multipart singing from Dolen and Satovcha, South-western Bulgaria

Bulgaria

List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding

32

Building and use of expanded dugout boats in the Soomaa region

Estonia

33

Carolinian wayfinding and canoe making

Micronesia (the Federated States of)

34

Cultural practices and expressions linked to the 'M’Bolon', a traditional musical percussion instrument

Mali

35

Tais, traditional textile

Timor-Leste

Union Minister Amit Shah also mentioned in his tweet, "The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity. It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud."

Indian elements on the intangible cultural heritage list include Kutiyattam, Tradition of Vedic chanting, Ramlila etc. Ramman, Chhau dance and Kalbelia folk songs, Mudiyettu are also included in the list. 

Also Read|

List of All UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

UPSC (IAS) Time-Table 2022: Study Plan (Based On UPSC Syllabus) As Per New UPSC Calendar for Civil Services Prelims

FAQ

How many UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List items are from India?

India has almost 14 inclusions in the Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021 of UNESCO. It includes Kumbh Mela, Kutiyattam, Durga Puja etc.

How many total UNESCO Heritage Sites are there in India?

As of now UNESCO Heritage sites of India are 40 in number, the latest addition being Dholavira last year.

Which was the first World Heritage Site from India?

Agra Fort or called as Lal Quila was the first UNESCO World Heritage site from India to be included

Which is the latest addition from India to UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2021?

Durga Puja from Kolkata is the latest addition to the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List 2021

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
      Next