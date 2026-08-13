4 US States Declare August 15 as ‘India Day’ ahead of 80th Independence Day of India in 2026
Four US states namely New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Delaware, have officially set August 15, 2026, as 'India Day.' The state declarations recognize India’s 80th Independence Day and highlight the contributions of the local Indian-American community.
Four American states have officially set August 15 as ‘India Day’ or ‘India Independence Day’ ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebration in 2026. State leaders in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Delaware signed special decrees to honor the event.
The Indian Consulate in New York shared the updates on social media while thanking state governors for recognising the 5.4 million Indian diaspora living across the country. Governors of these states noted how Indian immigrants help build strong local economies through healthcare, technology, and small businesses.
What is India Independence Day Decree in US States Mean for Indian Diaspora
State proclamations are giving official recognition so August 15 can be observed as Indian Independence Day. This is from the government side.
Local councils along with schools in the four states are now able to host cultural programs. Flag hoisting ceremonies come up as one example and community parades as another. They can do these throughout the month. It seems this opens things up but I am not totally sure how far it goes.
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US State
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Date Proclaimed
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Official Decree Name
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Main Focus of Recognition
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Massachusetts
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August 1, 2026
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India Day
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Higher education, public service, and civic engagement
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August 11, 2026
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India Independence Day
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Civic freedom, self-determination, and cultural history
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New Jersey
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August 11, 2026
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India Independence Day
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Tech innovation, medicine, research, and leadership
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August 13, 2026
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India Day
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Local workforce, business growth, and cultural heritage
These documents put August 15 on state calendars. They let cities use public spaces for parades and help local groups run cultural workshops.
New York joins in celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day with a special recognition of the enduring bonds between India and the United States. 🇮🇳🇺🇸— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 11, 2026
We express our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Governor @GovKathyHochul for proclaiming August 15, 2026 as “India Independence Day”… pic.twitter.com/EipwsAIKWl
How Indian-Americans Impact These Four States
State officials pointed to the clear growth of the Indian American population in their decisions. People of Indian origin make up one of the fastest growing immigrant groups in the US as of today.
Here are the key details from state announcements regarding the observation of 15th August ahead of 80th Independence Day of India:
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Indian owned businesses generate billions in revenue across New York and New Jersey and are creating local job opportunities.
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Thousands of Indian doctors, nurses, and scientists work directly in major American hospitals and university research labs.
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Annual US Federal holiday events or observance like the Manhattan India Day Parade bring together thousands of residents every August to celebrate music, food, and dance.
Global Celebrations for India's 80th Year of Freedom
India turns 80 on August 15, 2026 and celebrations will extend far beyond its borders. Famous sites like Empire State Building in New York will light up in saffron, white, and green on the night of August 15.
These decisions by four state governors show how August 15 has become a recognized date in American public life. The declarations ensure that the hard work and culture of Indian families remain a noted part of state history.
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Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.