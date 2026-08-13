Four American states have officially set August 15 as ‘India Day’ or ‘India Independence Day’ ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebration in 2026. State leaders in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Delaware signed special decrees to honor the event.

The Indian Consulate in New York shared the updates on social media while thanking state governors for recognising the 5.4 million Indian diaspora living across the country. Governors of these states noted how Indian immigrants help build strong local economies through healthcare, technology, and small businesses.

What is India Independence Day Decree in US States Mean for Indian Diaspora

State proclamations are giving official recognition so August 15 can be observed as Indian Independence Day. This is from the government side.

Local councils along with schools in the four states are now able to host cultural programs. Flag hoisting ceremonies come up as one example and community parades as another. They can do these throughout the month. It seems this opens things up but I am not totally sure how far it goes.