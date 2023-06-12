Vedic Math Puzzle: Are You Among the Top 5 Brilliant Students Who Can Solve This Vedic Equation in 3 Minutes? Good Luck!

Vedic Math Puzzle: Vedic math puzzles are an intriguing aspect of the Indian Mathematics system that can enhance mathematical skills while providing an enjoyable and challenging experience. One can enhance mental calculation skills, promote problem-solving abilities, and nurture a deeper understanding of mathematics by engaging in these puzzles. Now, without wasting any time, look for the equation below:

How does Vedic Math work?

Vedic mathematics is an ancient Indian system of mathematics that originated from the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of India. Vedic math puzzles require individuals to think critically, analyze patterns, and apply logical reasoning to solve mathematical problems. These puzzles often present challenges that require learners to break down complex problems into simpler components, encouraging them to develop problem-solving strategies and think outside the box. By engaging with Vedic math puzzles, individuals can strengthen their analytical and logical thinking skills, which are essential not only in mathematics but also in various real-life scenarios.

Understand the steps here:

Step 1: Look for the closest multiple of 10 for the given digit and the difference between them.

We get,

100 – 103 = -3

100 – 105 = -5

Step 2: Find the product of the two numbers obtained in Step 1.

-3 × -5 = 15

Step 3: Subtract the result obtained in Step 1 with each of the given numbers.

103 - (-5) = 108

Or

105 - (-3) = 108

Step 4: The obtained numbers in step 3 and step 2 (consecutively) are the answer.

Answer: 10815

The above two-digit Vedic math equation is based on Nikhilam Navatashcaramam. This Vedic Math Sutra helps in finding the product of two numbers closer to 10 or to any power of 10.

Mathematics can sometimes be perceived as daunting or challenging, leading to a lack of confidence and disinterest among learners. Vedic math puzzles offer a refreshing and enjoyable way to engage with mathematics. As individuals successfully solve these puzzles and witness their own progress, their confidence in their mathematical abilities increases. This newfound confidence can lead to a positive attitude towards mathematics and a greater willingness to explore and learn more.

