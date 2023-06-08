Vedic Math Puzzle: Only 1% Of Genius Can Find The Product of The Two Digits Below With Vedic Sutra in 19 Seconds. Hurry Up!

Vedic Math Puzzle: Vedic math puzzles are mathematical problems or equations that use methods from the ancient Indian system of Vedic mathematics to solve them more quickly and effectively.

Vedic math puzzles are vital because they enhance general mathematical ability and cultivate a respect for Vedic mathematics while encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and mental agility. Your task in this equation is to use a Vedic Math formula to calculate the product of the two units.

Look for the equation below:

What is Vedic Math?

Vedic math multiplication is a collection of methods that were derived from classical Indian mathematics that provide quick and different ways to multiply integers. These techniques help to speed up and simplify calculations while simplifying challenging multiplication problems.

The benefits of solving Vedic math equations are numerous. Math becomes more interesting and approachable as a result of these improvements in mental calculation abilities, speed and precision of mathematical operations, logical thinking and problem-solving skills, and alternate approaches to hard computations.

Understand the steps here:

Step 1: 6*2 = 12 (write 2, carry 1)

Step 2: 6*3 + 2*5 = 28 + 1 = 29 (write 9, carry 2)

Step 3: 6*1 + 3*5 + 2*4 + 2 (carried) = 31 (write 1, carry 3)

Step 4: 1*5 + 3*4 = 17 + 3 (carried) = 20 (write 0, carry 2)

Step 5: 1*4 = 4 + 2 = 6 (write 6)

Therefore, the correct answer to this is 60192.

This three-digit multiplication equation is solved using the Sutra (formula) of Urdhva-Tiryagbyham. It is a Vedic math technique that involves vertical and crosswise multiplication, enabling efficient multiplication of multi-digit numbers by breaking them down into simpler computations.

