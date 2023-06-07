Vedic Math Puzzle: Are You Skilled Enough To Solve Basic Multiplication Using Vedic Formula in 27 Seconds?

Vedic Math Puzzle: A Vedic math puzzle is a mathematical problem or equation that utilizes techniques from Vedic mathematics, an ancient Indian system, to find solutions in a quicker and more efficient manner.

Vedic math puzzles are important as they promote critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and mental agility while utilizing ancient mathematical techniques, enhancing overall mathematical aptitude and fostering an appreciation for Vedic mathematics. Here in this equation, your task is to find the product of two units using one of the formulae of Vedic Maths.

Look for the equation below:

Do You Think You Will Be Able To Solve?

Don’t Say It’s Not Your Cup Of Tea!

Learn About Vedic Math Below…

What is Vedic Math?

Vedic math multiplication is a set of techniques derived from ancient Indian mathematics that offer efficient and alternative methods for multiplying numbers. These methods can simplify complex multiplication problems and make calculations faster and easier.

History and Sutras of Vedic Math

Hey Genius…

You are Losing…

Your time…

Solving Vedic math equations offers several benefits. It enhances mental calculation skills, improves speed and accuracy in mathematical operations, promotes logical thinking and problem-solving abilities, and provides alternative methods for approaching complex calculations, making mathematics more enjoyable and accessible.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

I am sure you have a digit. Just tally your steps and answers with the below picture.

Understand the steps here:

Step 1: 1 * 4 = 4 (last digit)

Step 2: 4 * 1 + 1 * 2 = 6

Step 3: 1 * 2 = 2 (first digit)

Therefore, the correct answer is 264.

Answer: 264

This two-digit multiplication equation is solved using the Sutra (formula) of Urdhva-Tiryagbyham. It is a Vedic math technique that involves vertical and crosswise multiplication, enabling efficient multiplication of multi-digit numbers by breaking them down into simpler computations.

…

You did Well. To learn more about Vedic Maths and its different Sutras, keep scrolling back to Jagran Josh.

