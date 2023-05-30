Visual Test: Only 1 out of 9 individuals can spot the cat in Morocco within 6 seconds. Can you?

Visual test puzzles are the new brain puzzles on the internet. The purpose of these puzzles is to evaluate your visual abilities and improve your observation skills. The concept of these visual puzzles is quite simple. There is an item hidden in the picture puzzle and you have to find it within the given time. The hidden item could be anything, from inanimate objects like books to living things like snakes and cats.

So, are you ready to put your vision to the test? We believe you are capable of overcoming any task, which is why we have created this new puzzle for you.

Let's get started.

Visual Test - Spot the cat in 6 seconds

Look at the image published below.

Source: Bright Side

This picture puzzle, taken from the entertainment portal Bright Side, shows the view of a few houses along a street in the charming city of Chefchaouen, Morocco. The houses are quite pretty, painted in a blue hue, with potted plants hanging on the wall. Now, there is a tiny adorable cat hiding somewhere in this picture.

The goal is to try and spot the hidden cat in the given timeframe. You must already be aware of the time limit given for this puzzle. You have 6 seconds to spot the cat and your time starts now. All the best!

It is said that only 1 out of 9 people can solve this visual test puzzle. Take this as a chance to prove yourself and spot the cat within 6 seconds. You will soon run out of time, so whenever you are ready, just scroll down and see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

You had to spot the cat hidden in the image of Chefchaouen within 6 seconds. Here is the naughty little feline:

Source: Bright Side

Disclaimer: The information in this article has been corrected. The location of the image is not of Greece, but Morocco.