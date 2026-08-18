What Are The New Rules To Be Adopted In The Upcoming Premier League 2026-27 Season?

In the upcoming Premier League 2026-27 season, which is going to start on August 21, 2026, new rules will be adopted to change the way football matches are played and refereed.

These changes aim to reduce time-wasting, keep the game moving, and make the VAR decisions more useful.

These changes are updated from the Laws of the Game, which are approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Let’s see the new rules to be adopted in the upcoming Premier League 2026-27 season.

Five-second countdowns ⏱️

Restart reversals 🔄

Time limits for substitutions ⏳



New rules from the Laws of the Game will be introduced in the Premier League this season 👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 17, 2026

New Rules To Be Adopted In The Upcoming Premier League 2026-27 Season

These are the new rules that will be adopted in the Premier League 2026-27 season, given below in the table format: