What Are The New Rules To Be Adopted In The Upcoming Premier League 2026-27 Season?
Explore the new Premier League 2026-27 rules covering player injuries, throw-ins, goal-kicks, substitutions and VAR, aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving the flow of matches.
In the upcoming Premier League 2026-27 season, which is going to start on August 21, 2026, new rules will be adopted to change the way football matches are played and refereed.
These changes aim to reduce time-wasting, keep the game moving, and make the VAR decisions more useful.
These changes are updated from the Laws of the Game, which are approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
Let’s see the new rules to be adopted in the upcoming Premier League 2026-27 season.
Five-second countdowns ⏱️— Premier League (@premierleague) August 17, 2026
Restart reversals 🔄
Time limits for substitutions ⏳
New rules from the Laws of the Game will be introduced in the Premier League this season 👇
New Rules To Be Adopted In The Upcoming Premier League 2026-27 Season
These are the new rules that will be adopted in the Premier League 2026-27 season, given below in the table format:
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New Rule
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What Will Happen?
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Injured players
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If a player is injured, he/she must sit out of the game for at least 1 minute when play starts again.
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Throw-ins
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A referee may time a 5 second countdown when a team is clearly taking an unusually long time to throw a ball in.
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Goal-kicks
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Delayed goal-kicks will also have a 5 second countdown.
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Substitutions
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A player is not allowed to stay on field longer than 10 seconds after being substituted.
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VAR and second yellow
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If a player receives a clear second yellow card which results in a red card, VAR can step in.
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Goalkeeper injuries
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A new trial will deal with possible time-wasting during goalkeeper injury stoppages.
What Will Not Change in the Premier League?
Besides using some new rules, some rules will not be used in the Premier League, which are:
1. VAR for corner kicks
The Premier League will no longer have VAR in the equation to look at an incorrectly awarded corner kick from now onwards.
Therefore, incorrect corner kicks will normally not be subject of VAR's scrutiny.
2. Hydration Break
There will be no new rules in Premier League for hydration breaks. If it's higher than 30° C, it already has a protocol on how to take a break for a drink.
3. Red-card protocol around players covering their mouths
If bad behaviour and discrimination were a rule on the pitch then it is already covered in the Premier League's three-step protocol, which does not require the players to cover their mouths when speaking.
4. Mistaken identity, yellow cards being reversed for diving
A second yellow card cannot be reviewed, a caution (yellow card) may only be reviewed to see who has committed the offence which was cautioned; it is not a review of the offence itself.
Quick Facts: Premier League 2026-27 New Rules
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Question
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Answer
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When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start?
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21 August 2026
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How long must an injured player stay off the pitch?
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At least 1 minute
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What is the new countdown for delayed throw-ins and goal-kicks?
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5 seconds
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How much time does a substituted player have to leave?
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10 seconds
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Can VAR review a second yellow card?
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Yes, in clearly wrong cases resulting in a red card
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What happens during the goalkeeper injury trial?
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An outfield player must leave for at least 1 minute
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Will VAR review incorrect corners?
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No
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Will the Premier League introduce new hydration breaks?
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No
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What is the main aim of the changes?
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Reduce delays and improve the flow of the game
So, these new rules are mainly adopted to stop the wasting of time during the football match, and the players will have less time to delay the throw-ins, goal-kicks and substitutions.
Injured players will have to sit outside the field for at least 1 minute, so the game must continue to be played.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.