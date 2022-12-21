What is Deepfake technology? Here’s the concept simplified!

Technology is touching the skies, and these days, there is a lot of buzz around deep fake technology. Here’s everything simplified for you.

Deepfake technology seems like a complicated topic, but today, we have simplified the concepts for you.

The technology is a method that manipulates video content with the use of high-powered computers and with the help of deep learning.

What happens due to the deepfake technology? Well, the technology is so smart that it can create realistic-looking videos of an event that never actually happened. Sounds amazing yet scary, right?