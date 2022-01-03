What is Florona and it's Symptoms: All You Need To Know

Florona: Amid Omicron and Delta variant fears, a new case of 'Florona' has been detected in Israel earlier this week. According to an Arab news tweet, "#Israel records the first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza."

It is believed that Florona is a major breakdown of one's immunity as both the influenza virus and SARS-Cov-2 enter the body at the same time.

As per reports, Florona was first detected in Israel in a pregnant woman who was admitted to a hospital for delivery. The young woman was not vaccinated for both viruses. It is said that Florona is not a new variant and is the occurrence of flu and coronavirus at the same time, and study for this is going on.

What is Florona and its Symptoms?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), "it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time." And " the most effective way to prevent hospitalisation and severe COVID-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines."

As per Israeli doctors, Florona is not a new variant; it is a combined infection of coronavirus and flu. It is not a new variant of COVID-19 but it is a double infection.

A doctor at Cairo University Hospital, Dr. Nahla Abdel Wahab told Israeli media that Florona may indicate a major breakdown of the immunity because two viruses enter the human body at the same time. This disease comes at a time when the entire world is battling with the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

How can the viruses spread?

Mayoclinic.org explains that the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu spread in similar ways. Both spread between people who are in close contact. Further, the viruses may spread through respiratory droplets or aerosols released during talking, sneezing, or coughing. These droplets reach the mouth or nose of someone nearby or are inhaled. Also, viruses can spread via touching the surface with one of the viruses on it and then touching his or her nose, mouth, or eyes.

According to Mayoclinic.org, COVID-19 and flu cases together can lead to serious complications and can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, organ failure, heart attacks, heart or brain inflammation, stroke, and even death.

When can the symptoms appear?

Symptoms may appear anywhere between three to four days for flu and for COVID-19, around 2 to 14 days. Symptoms for both include cough and cold, fever, and runny nose. Dr. P Venkat, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospital said that we came to know the difference when the sample was sent for testing. For both the viruses, a different PCR test is done as the genotype of both the viruses is different.

What are the preventive measures?

According to WHO, a person can protect himself from both influenza and severe COVID-19 by getting vaccinated with both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. It is also advisable to continue with the preventive measures including maintaining social distancing, wearing a well-fitted mask, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated places, cleaning hands properly, etc.

