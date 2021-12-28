What is Delmicron and how is it different from Omicron?

Delmicron Vs Omicron: As per reports, cases of Omicron in India rose up to 653 on Tuesday, the highest being reported in Maharashtra at 167, followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, and Gujarat at 49. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 6,358 new COVID-19 infections. Active cases are 75,456 and the recovery rate is at 98.90 percent.

It is claimed that the spread of the Omicron variant is much more than the Delta variant of COVID and now reports of a new variant called Delmicron have emerged in the past few days.

What is Delmicron?

According to a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force, Dr. Shashank Joshi "Delmicron has led to a surge in cases across the US and Europe. It is not a new variant of Coronavirus, It is a combination of the Delta and Omicron strains."

As per reports, Delmicron is the double variant of COVID that is spreading increasingly in the West. The name Delmicron has been derived from the combination of Corona's Delta Variant and Omicron Variant.

According to Dr. Shashank Joshi, "currently Delta derivatives, descendants of Delta, are main variants in circulation in India. In various parts of the world, Omicron is fast replacing Delta but there is no way to predict how Delta derivatives and Omicron would behave."

What are the symptoms of the Omicron Variant?

Research is still going on over Omicron and about its severity. Four common symptoms witnessed in the patients were cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose. The list of CDC's COVID-19 symptoms also includes muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. Also, asymptomatic symptoms are common.

What are the symptoms of Delmicron?

Officially, symptoms of Delmicron have not been evaluated yet. So far, patients with Delta and Omicron have reported similar symptoms. The common signs include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, and loss of smell and/or taste. However, studies show that the effect of Omicron is milder than Delta as fewer cases of hospitalisation and death are reported.

How is the Delmicron variant different from Omicron?

Delmicron is not a new variant of Coronavirus like Alpha, Beta, etc. As per reports, it is the combination of the two existing strains namely Delta and Omicron. It is said that it is a double variant of COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly in the West.

On the other hand, Omicron is a mutated B.1.1.529 form of SARS-CoV-2. It was first detected in South Africa. This variant is spreading at a fast pace but the symptoms at present are said to be milder than the Delta variant.

Cases of Omicron in India are increasing and as per experts, it is yet to see how the Omicron variant would behave in India where there is widespread exposure to the Delta variant. Some say that Omicron may not affect India as Delta did. What will happen only time will tell? But it is in our hands to be vaccinated, and take all precautionary measures as recommended like washing hands, wearing masks, etc.

