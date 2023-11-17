Google Search Embraces Community-Powered ‘Notes’

Google has announced a new feature called Notes that allows users to leave and read notes on web pages in India and the US. The feature is available in the Google app for Android and iOS devices and can be accessed by clicking on the "Notes" button that appears below search results. Google has taken this initiative to provide more human perspectives on the search engine so that it can attract more and more users.

The Google blog mentioned: “We’ve seen in our research that people are interested in what people like them are saying about a given web page. Notes are designed to work hand-in-hand with existing content on the web, adding a new layer of human insights to your search results. In this new experiment, you can get helpful context about a web page so you can better identify information that might be most useful for you — or you can share your expertise with the world.” What You Can Do With Notes? Notes are a great way to share your thoughts and insights about a web page with other people. You can also use Notes to save information that you want to remember or to ask questions about the web page.

Notes can help you to: Understand web pages better by reading the notes that other people have left.

Save time by quickly finding the information that you need.

Get help with understanding difficult concepts by asking questions in the Notes section. How to Use Notes Feature? Here are the steps on how to use the new feature: